Goodwood Racecourse often have an ambassador for the year – often it’s a jockey. But this year’s has four legs, not just … for bosses have announced Magical Memory as their Equine Ambassador for the forthcoming 2023 flat season.

It is in connection with the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) ‘Horses for Courses’ initiative.

Magical Memory won the Stewards’ Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2015 in decisive fashion with Frankie Dettori aboard. The likable grey, formerly trained by Charlie Hills, won a total of eight races from 28 starts including two Group 3s and a Group 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magical Memory retired from racing in 2018 and is now based in West Sussex on permanent loan from owners Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds to rider Sue Scott-Collis.

Goodwood Racecourse's new equine ambassador, Magical Memory

Goodwood Racecourse is one of a number of racecourses taking part in the programme that helps to showcase the care and opportunities given to former racehorses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the association, Magical Memory will be parading at Goodwood Racecourse on their Family Raceday, Sunday, June. This will give racegoers the opportunity to see Magical Memory and learn about racehorses and their lives after racing.

Sue has cared for Magical Memory since 2022. Through his retirement he has been enjoying a career in dressage and showing with Sue aiming for the Royal London Horse show in December.

On the association of Magical Memory with Goodwood Racecourse, Sue said: “It is an absolute honour and a privilege for Magical Memory to be Goodwood’s Equine Ambassador this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodwood Racecourse's new equine ambassador, Magical Memory

"Magical Memory (Magic) is a very special horse to me and his syndicate owners and deserves his time to shine again. I will be writing a monthly blog on our progress throughout the year as we have exciting times ahead and big plans for this special horse.”

Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds are one of the leading managers of racehorse syndication in the UK and the life that their racehorses receive following their racing career is hugely important to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piers Winkworth, Racing Manager for Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds said: “Every horse and his/her future beyond racing is so important to us at Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds. Sue and Magic get on so well and it is wonderful for his former owners to see him flourish on the dressage circuit. To return to the scene of possibly his greatest win in the Stewards Cup is fantastic and will bring back many wonderful memories of his racing career”.

David Catlow, Managing Director of RoR added: “It is wonderful to see Magical Memory team up with Goodwood Racecourse. Magical Memory was an impressive winner of the Stewards Cup in 2015 and it is brilliant to see his post-racing career thrive with Sue Scott-Collis.

“We see daily the powerful impact that former racehorses have on people's lives, and together with Goodwood and the other racecourses in this initiative we can convey positive messages about the high standard of aftercare in British racing to racegoers and beyond to the wider public.”

Tickets are on sale for Family Raceday and start from £12. Visit: www.goodwood.com/horseracing/fixtures-events/family-race-day or call 01243 755055 to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodwood Racecourse

The first fixture, Season Opener comes under starters orders with two days packed full of behind- the-scenes content providing a fantastic insight into the sport of horseracing alongside fitting celebrations for the Coronation.

The tempo continues with Family Raceday, where themed attractions for all the ages include free fairground rides, face-painting, a traditional carousel, and high-octane pony racing. Plus, those under 18's go free!

After ten unforgettable years of racing and DJs at our sell-out Three Friday Nights fixtures in June, it's time to mix it up in 2023. Watch this space for immersive and theatrical DJ sets as Goodwood takes Three Friday Nights to the next level, it is guaranteed to set the pulses racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home of the flagship Qatar Goodwood Festival, Goodwood Racecourse's famous five-day meeting from the 1 - 5 August presents a spellbinding sporting and social occasion like no other. Live music meets sensational style with a plethora of equine superstars, all looking to be crowned on the world stage, as well as the return of the inspirational Markel Magnolia Cup

Featuring no less than 13 Group races, including the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, the Qatar Sussex Stakes, often referred to as the 'Duel on the Downs', and the cavalry charge that is the Coral Stewards' Cup, it's the place to be seen.

Off the track, Tuesday's Lord’s Taverners Twenty20 cricket match and Friday's much anticipated L'Ormarins best-dressed competition showcase on a fabulous supporting card.

August Bank Holiday Weekend starts with a bang as the popular Friday night fireworks display brings an explosion of colour set to music before a relaxing weekend that combines live music and free summer entertainment for a wonderfully social occasion. A duo of Midweek Racing fixtures across September culminates in a fitting curtain closer for Season Finale, where seasonal entertainment features toasting marshmallows and hog roasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets, dining, and hospitality are now on sale for the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Visit Goodwood.com or call 01243 755055 to find out more.

RoR

Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) is British Horseracing’s official charity for the welfare of horses that have retired from racing. The charity’s four core roles and responsibilities can be summarised as follows, RoR:

Creates a demand for former racehorses through opportunities to participate and compete in a range of equine disciplines and therapeutic activities;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Educates owners and riders who take responsibility for former racehorses;

Facilitates the transition to a second career for horses leaving racing; and

Protects the welfare of former racehorses, in particular those in need of charitable support and care.