Goodwood Relays lived up to expectations with a record haul of team medals from strong Chichester senior squad

Junior races

In spite of recent heavy rain there were perfect underfoot conditions to greet the runners with the junior races starting off proceedings in glorious sunshine.

There was much anticipation in the under 15 boys race with Chichester knowing that the standard woiuld be of the highest quality. Harry Dunne, Max Gayle and Ben Stewart ran a perfect race to beat the club record time with Dunne 3rd fastest overall with a speedy 8 minutes 59 seconds, but had to give way to a flying Eastbourne Rovers who had to break the course record to in order beat Chichester. The strength of these two clubs can be shown by their respective B teams who were also in the top five to finish with the Chichester trio of Harry Cruttenden, Ben Stewart and Ivo Edgar in 5th.

The was much to celebrate in the girls race with Elodie Hill giving the club a fine start which Rose Pemberton and Annabelle Lendrum maintained to also scoop silver medals with reserve Isla Pearson a good back-up. The girls medal haul was further enanced with a surprise bronze from the under 13 girls A team of Emmy Pemberton, Olivia Pearson and Maya Stair. Gaining good experience were the B team of Sophie Platt, Abbie Cruttenden and Chloe Lendrum in 11th. For the boys there was a solid 7th place from Levi Pearce, Lucas Bulger and Gill Copeland in 7th while 11th was the reward for the B team of Isaac Pearce, Alfie Luxford and Sebastian Berger with Rocco Hodges and Dexter Hinshelwood posting good times for an incomplete C team. The meeting started with invitation under 11 races with Amelie Adams 3rd in the girls race closely followed by Poppy Alden 5th and Imogen Younghusband 6th with Olivia page 18th. For the boys Oscar Squires was 15th, Ethan Cowell 22nd, Rafferty Hinton 26th and Daniel Webster 32nd.

Senior and Veteran women: Asa well as already having won two junior medals earlier in the day, Chichester’s senior and veteran women excelled them selves with a virtual clean sweep with medals in four out of the five age groups. The unluckiest ones to miss out were the under 17 trio of Molly Smithers, Carrie Anelay and Ela Pemberton who were nevertheless 8th out of the whole senior field.

Just ahead in 5th were the senior A team who snatched a surprise silver thanks to a fine opening lap from under 20 Anya Barrett of 14 minutes 39 seconds, Chichester’s fastest of the day, with good supporting runs from Alice Cox-Rusbridge and Charlotte Reading. In a fine 10th place overall were the cub’s improving over 35 team of Emily Alden, Becky Pearson and Beccie Davis who were delighted with their unexpected gold medals. Not to be outdone, the over 45’s were also in the top three with Emma Wickens, Elizabeth Robinson and Lisa Pemberton winning silver, the second medal of the day for the Pemberton family with daughter Emmy having won bronze for the under 13’s. Finally the over 55’s maintained their run of success in recent years with another team gold thanks to Nadia Anderson, Kim Nelson and Amanda Godfrey. Special mention must also go to the B team of Ros Crawford, Martine Kingdom with over 70 Wendy Whelan bringing the team home.

You can read about the Senior and veteran men and see more pictures on the Chichester app and at SussexWorld.co.uk

1 . 20240928_112948.jpg Chichester athletes at Goodwood Photo: submitted

2 . 20240928_133927.jpg Chichester athletes at Goodwood Photo: submitted

3 . 20240928_131706.jpg Chichester athletes at Goodwood Photo: submitted