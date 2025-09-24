It’s Goodwood Racecourse’s penultimate meeting of the 2025 flat season and today’s (Sep 24) card hosts seven races, featuring the Listed Foundation Stakes and the valuable 2YO Fillies’ Series Finale.

Read on for a full preview of and tips for the Goodwood card, courtesy of Sporting Life.

We begin with a three-year-olds’ conditions race over a mile and a quarter (1.50). With only three runners and a clear talent at the head of the market, there isn’t much depth to this race, but the soft ground might shake things up a little. Andrew Balding’s Royal Playwright has placed at Listed level and is the top-rated of the three.

He can go on soft ground, as proven in the Group Two Royal Lodge last year, and is proven over the trip. He looks hard to beat, however Mister Rizz is far less exposed and could have more to offer, having placed over this trip last time out in France. The bottom rated Too Soon might finish closer to the other two than the market expects.

Next is a two-year-olds’ maiden over the same distance (2.25). Knightsail and Alsad are the newcomers here, and both of them look promising on paper. The former’s trainer juvenile runner to winner ratio is a little better, though, so Knightsail may be the one to consider. Bay Of Brilliance looks to be the one to beat, up in trip after debuting over seven furlongs in August and, although he hasn’t been tried on soft ground yet, he has the action of a horse who will handle it well.

The third race is a mile handicap (3.00). Ed Walker’s Ata Rangi is well proven on ground such as we have today, and he has been improving steadily this year, but might find this hard now up to a career high mark.

The reliable Rhoscolyn last won over course and distance on similar going and will be a main player once again, though Alpha Crucis has got the better of him here in the past as well, and carries less weight. Don’t forget Arkhalia Flynn either, who has been given time to freshen up ahead of today.

Our feature race, the Listed Foundation Stakes, is next, run over a mile and a quarter (3.35). The King and Queen’s horse, Treasure, might be interesting in first-time blinkers, while Peace Man might be able to pick up a place given his preferred softer surface.

Three-year-old Starzintheireyes is thrown into the deep end for his seasonal reappearance, after some excellent successes as a juvenile. He has at least an each-way chance, having been second to future Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Field Of Gold on debut.

The seven-furlong two-year-old Fillies’ Series Final follows, worth £100,000 in total (4.10). Ralph Beckett’s Alarming looks tempting after a good debut at Salisbury over a furlong less in August, and the extra distance here looks a positive. Stan Moore’s Ourbren looks useful and should also appreciate a longer trip, after a good midfield finish in Group Three company last time, outrunning double-figure odds.

Second to last is a fillies’ handicap, run over a mile and three quarters (4.45). The talking horse is Willie Haggas’ Finalise, who blew the rest away when upped to a mile and a half on the all-weather last time out, winning by a sensational 12 furlongs.

Up against older horses, she has a three-year-olds’ allowance to make the most of, but she should look out for Jonathan Portman’s Personal Best, who is in her element on soft ground, has less weight to carry and has been freshened up since her last start in July.

The finale is a six-furlong handicap (5.20). Lequinto might be able to run for a place, given seven pounds by his rider, while Eve Johnson Houghton’s Forever My Prince has come back down to a very workable mark and seems to like a forgiving surface. The trainer has been having a strong season and he should enter calculations.

