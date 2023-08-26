Goodwood's bank holiday racing - 18 pictures, video and reports: Angel Bleu wins Celebration Mile
The weekend of action began on Friday night, when the Chichester Observer Fillies’ Handicap was won by the 10// favourite Queen Emma, ridden by Adam Farragher for William Haggas.
Callum Shepherd rode a double – winning on two 7/2 winners, Zain Nights and Liberalist, in two William Hill-sponsored contests.
The six-race card was followed by a wonderful fireworks display while cicrus entertainers and musicians entertained crowds between races.
Other Friday winners were Alcazan, Heartfullofstars and Dream By Day.
It was the start of a weekend festival that has become one of the highlights of the Goodwood racing calendar, and Saturday’s top-class racecard lived up to expectations.
Angel Bleu (9/2), ridden by Hector Crouch for trainer Ralph Beckett, who was top trainer at Glorious week, won the William Hill Celebration Mile with a superbly timed late run to beat Knight and thirdplaced Charyn.
The William Hill Prestige Stakes went to the 5/2 favourite Darnation under Sam James for trainer Karl Burke.
Saturday’s racing opened with the British EBF 40th Anniversary Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes being won by Adaay In Devon (9/2).
Sunday’s racing completes the weekend and features the William Hill Selling Stakes.
We’ll have further reports, pictures and video from Goodwood as the weekend continues.