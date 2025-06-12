A busy section of the season continues at Goodwood Racecourse on Friday evening with another competitive card.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The card – a precursor to a DJ set by Hot Chip – kicks off at 5.30pm as nine runners tackle the class four maiden fillies’ stakes before the meeting comes to a close at 8.20pm when nine runners take on the mile handicap, also in class four.

Read below for a full preview of the Goodwood card, plus selections for each race courtesy of Sporting Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 5.30 the two-year-olds take centre stage in the six furlong maiden fillies’ stakes. Of those on show with racecourse experience, Mystic Moment has the best form on show and sets a good standard with a second on debut for trainer Eve Johnson Houghton at Kempton just over three weeks ago so is the one to beat in the opener.

They race again at Goodwood on Friday evening - picture by Malcolm Wells

A good field of 14 will line up for the one mile and a furlong handicap in class five to mark the second race of the evening (6.05) and last-time-out winner Telecommunication could be the way to go here for the Michael Bell yard, arguably capable of even better heading to Sussex. Displaying is stepping up in trip for the in-form Andrew Balding yard and rates the main danger on handicap debut with the first-time cheekpieces applied.

A very competitive mile and three quarters handicap in class four is the third race on the Goodwood card (6.40) and many of the 12 runners can have a case made for them. Al Khawaneej River is perhaps the best of them, a good third of 11 in a Chepstow handicap last time out 14 days ago having held his form well as a three-year-old so it worth chancing again here to pick up a second victory. Media Mogul and Orchard Bull will have a big say however, the former having won two of his last three outings while the latter has been in very consistent form in recent months.

A fillies’ handicap is up next at 7.15 and ten will take on the class five contest over the six furlong distance. Rye was only narrowly denied on turf debut when last seen at Windsor and is taken to go one spot better this time on handicap bow for the Tony Carroll team and see off the challenge of Rinky Tinky Tinky, third last time out at Leicester and a winner at Nottingham 45 days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penultimate race of the evening (7.50) can head the way of Priapos for trainer Ralph Beckett, despite the three-year-old showing some inconsistent signs so far he will come on for the run when finishing third at Ascot 35 days ago and is dropping down in trip here to five furlongs.

Finally, the card comes to a close at 8.20 with an amateur jockeys’ handicap in class four over the mile. Preference in the finale heads the way of Drift Away for the Trevor Kent team, who has been in superb form with four wins in his last six runs, including last time out at Yarmouth on May 29 and hasn’t been out of the places since January, so should take all the beating in the card-closer.

Goodwood selections - Friday

5.30 - Mystic Moment

6.05 - Telecommunication

6.40 - Al Khawaneej River

7.15 - Rye

7.50 - Priapos

8.20 - Drift Away