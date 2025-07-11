Goodwood’s Magnolia Cup fundraising efforts boosted by Markel International

The sponsors of the Markel Magnolia Cup, Markel International, are increasing their efforts to support all jockeys participating the race, raising more money for The King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar.

The Markel Match programme, usually reserved for employees of Markel, will now match the donations generated by all 12 riders on three ‘Markel Match Day’ dates, £1 for £1.

For Markel’s two employees participating, Sophie Forsyth and Philippa Hartrick-Morris, all their donations will be matched 3:1, as part of the company’s charitable-giving approach.

The announcement was made at the Official Markel Magnolia Cup silks launch which took place at designer RIXO’s flagship store when the colourful racing silks were unveiled.

The Markel Magnolia Cup 2025 line-up | Photo by. Kirsty Russell

Markel’s aim is to drive more awareness, support and fundraising for The Kings Trust International’s Project Lehar, while promoting the Goodwood and Markel partnership in a truly unique charity race.

The Markel Magnolia Cup was created to overcome the boundaries within sport and, more specifically, horseracing, creating an inclusive community in support of women, their abilities and well-being.

Now in its 14th year, the race generated over £2.7million for female and children-lead charities. This year the Markel Magnolia Cup is being run for the King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar. The initiative operates in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on empowering adolescent girls through vocational training, skills development and promoting gender equality within their communities.

King’s Trust International chief executive, Will Straw, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Markel for their outstanding generosity and commitment to supporting King’s Trust International’s work helping young women to thrive. Their extraordinary pledge to match fundraising by the jockeys at the Magnolia Cup will allow KTI to support more young women on our Project Lehar programme in India.”

Chief risk officer, Henry Gardener, said: “At Markel, we believe that what we do really matters and that business can be a power for good. The Markel Magnolia Cup plays an important role in our commitment of giving back to the communities we live and serve, in order to leave a lasting impact on our customers, partners and employees. This year, we’re delighted to be supporting the fundraising efforts for Project Lehar by extending the Markel Match programme to all participating jockeys. We hope this will not only help drive vital funds, but also to raise awareness of the incredible work of Project Lehar.”

Goodwood Racecourse director, James Crespi said: “We are hugely grateful to Markel for expanding their matching initiative to include every jockey. Markel always aim to help raise as much money as possible for the charity of the Markel Magnolia Cup, this year the King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar. We very much look forward to welcoming everyone to Goodwood Racecourse on Thursday 31 July during Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar.”

The Markel Magnolia Cup takes place during Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, Thursday 31 July.

