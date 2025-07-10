Goodwood’s Nassau Stakes could be next after Cercene causes Royal Ascot stir

It was one of the most heartwarming stories of Royal Ascot – and now connections of Cercene are set to turn their attention to one of Glorious Goodwood’s top contests.

Cercene was a shock winner of the Coronation Stakes for trainer Joe Murphy, who landed his first ever Group 1 success after more than half a century in the training ranks.

Irish handler Murphy now has his eyes set on another outing for Cercene and speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest horse racing odds, he revealed Sussex was on the horizon.

"Our plan is to go to the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood, then the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown, and then maybe the Breeders' Cup. They are the three races we've mapped out," Murphy said.

Gary Carroll riding Cercene (yellow) to win The Coronation Stakes on day four during Royal Ascot 2025 (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

"I bought her at the September yearling sales in Fairyhouse. The minute she walked in the door at the sales, I knew she had something about her.

"She's small, but that doesn't bother me. But her conformation and her athleticism were just overwhelming. And as I said, I didn't buy her, she bought me. That was it."

Despite being one of the smaller yards in Ireland, Murphy is punching well above his weight but said it challenging competing with the big boys.

The Nassau will be run on Thursday, July 31 – day three of the Qatar Festival.

Nassau odds - BoyleSports: See The Fire 2/1, Whirl 3/1, Bedtime Story, Estrange 5/1, Cinderella's Dream, Falakeyah 8/1, Cercene 10/1, Crimson Advocate 11/1, Spritual 12/1, Catalina Delcarpio, Minne Hauk 14/1, 16/1 bar.