The weather is set fair and the entries are looking good – another season of flat racing at Goodwood begins on Friday.

The racecourse features action on both Friday and Saturday to begin what should be another memorable season of racing on the South Downs.

Friday’s season opener begins at 1.25pm with the Racing To School Reaches 250,000 EBF Restricted Novice Stakes and ends at 5pm with the William Hill Epic Boost Handicap.

The programme includes the listed British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes at 3.10pm.

Racing returns to Goodwood this Friday and Saturday - picture by Malcolm Wells

There are a healthy number of 119 runners entered across Friday’s seven races ahead of final declarations, which will reduce the numbers on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the action starts with the William Hill Epic Value Handicap at 1.30pm and concludes with the UK Harvest Charity Handicap at 5.05pm.

Saturday’s feature race is the listed William Hill Conqueror Fillies' Stakes at 2pm, which will be shown live on ITV.

For tickets see www.goodwood.com

Meanwhile, Goodwood has announced a close collaboration with RIXO for this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The vintage-inspired design house is the winner of this year’s Goodwood Talent in Fashion Award, in association with the British Fashion Council.

The Goodwood Talent in Fashion Award is held every year with the winning designer selected by a panel of judges that includes The Duke of Richmond, Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, Sian Westerman, Non-Executive Director, of the British Fashion Council and Lydia Slater, Editor of Harper’s Bazaar. The pieces are kept at Goodwood House and form part of the Goodwood Collection.

The award, now in its fifth year, was created to recognise home-grown talent. This project will see RIXO design three show-stopping vintage-style gowns inspired by the textures and patterns within Goodwood House itself, perfectly fitting Qatar Goodwood Festival’s garden party style.

The three pieces designed by RIXO will be revealed during the Opening Ceremony of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and will provide an enchanting moment during the headline horseracing fixture, which is one of the highlights of the British Flat racing season and known throughout the country for its signature summer style.

In a first, RIXO will also design this year’s jockey silks for the Markel Magnolia Cup. This is the first time that the recipient of the prestigious Talent in Fashion Award will also be creating all 12 racing silk designs for the Markel Magnolia Cup riders.

The Duke of Richmond said: “We are thrilled that this year’s Goodwood Talent in Fashion winner, RIXO, will also be designing the silks for the Markel Magnolia Cup. Henrietta and Orlagh are designers that have embraced vintage style with a modern elegance that fits perfectly with Goodwood’s timeless fashion. I am delighted that Henrietta and Orlagh’s one-off designs will become part of the Goodwood Collection and we are looking forward to the unveiling of their Magnolia Cup silks.”