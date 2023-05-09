Goodwood’s new season under way – it’s all about the reign, then the rain

They were only 24 hours apart – but Goodwood’s first two fixtures of the season could hardly have been more different.

Conditons were pleasant enough on Friday, when a seven-race card kicked off a 2023 programme of 19 fixtures in enjoyable style.

But on Saturday, when it was supposed to be all about the reign – that of King Charles III on Coronation Day – it ended up being all about the rain, which kept the crowd done and made it a tough afternoon for horses, jockeys, connections and spectators alike.

That said, some absorbing racing was seen on both days, with a few pointers as to which runners and riders might be worth a closer look if they return later in the flat season.

Spanish Star (David Probert) on the way to victory at Goodwood's season opener | Picture: Malcolm Wells

One shame was that King Charles’ horse – Candle of Hope – could not give him a winner on Saturday, just a couple of hours after his Coronation.

Friday began the season and the day’s feature race was the British EBF 40th Anniversary Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes, which was won by jockey Richard Kingscote for trainer Tom Ward in 4/1 chance Luisa Casati.

It completed an early double for Kingscote, who’d also won the opener, the Juddmonte EBF Restricted Novice Stakes, on Beenham (4/1) for Rod Millman.

Kingscote wasn’t the only rider to have an opening-day double. Dougie Costello followed the trend by riding 5/2 favourite Dream Composer to the win in the William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap for James Evans, then winning at 12/1 on Skysail in the Amy Mahon Handicap for Marcus Tregonning.

There was red, white and blue everywhere on Saturday - but the rain did its best to spoil the party | Picture: Clive Bennett

On Saturday, poor weather did its best to spoil what should have been a party atmosphere as Goodwood marked the Coronation with red, white and blue decorations and cakes.

Feature race was the William Hill Conqueror Fillies' Stakes, which went to Roman Mist (7/1), ridden by Hollie Doyle for Archie Watson.

Elsewhere on the card, which ended on heavy ground, three races were claimed by West Sussex trainers. Gary Moore scored a double thanks to two Tom Queally wins – he took the William Hill Extra Places Every Day Handicap on Novus (15/2) and the Dementia Support Charity Handicap on 10/11 favourite Mark of Gold.

And fellow local handler David Menuisier took the Goodwoof 20th & 21st May Handicap with Entrancement (100/30).