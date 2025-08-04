Goodwood’s top officer praised everyone who made Glorious week memorable – including those who kept the show on the road in some testing conditions.

Adam Waterworth, the former racecourse boss who is now chief executive of Goodwood, said a lot of hard work had gone into making the 2025 Qatar Goodwood Festival another South Downs sucess.

That went from the pre-festival work to promote the event – resulting in a significant increase in crowd numbers – to the efforts of all involved in an eventful week which brought one tragedy and many triumphs… and some unexpected weather and race results.

As we have reported, the opening day was overshadowed by sadness at a freak fatal injury suffered by Trueshan in the Goodwood Cup, a race he had won four years earlier.

The winners' enclosure is packed after Qirat's sensational Sussex Stakes win

Day two was dominated by the amazing Sussex Stakes win of 150-1 shot Qirat, while Thursday will be remembered for the thunder, lightning and extreme downpour that threatened to derail Ladies’ Day but could not stop the big day being completed.

Friday and Saturday brought sunnier and more settled scenes, and plenty of heartwarming victories for a range of trainers, jockeys and owners – some expected, some not.

Waterworth said: “It was a memorable week but one of the reasons for that was because it was challenging.

"The 150-1 Sussex Stakes winner and the rain we had on Thursday are two things I don’t expect to see here ever again in my time here.

Ladies' Day was wet - very wet

"Thursday felt pretty stressful but the team did a terrific job to keep everything going and make sure the track recovered quickly. I think that day showed how good the whole team here is, in fact.

"And there were days when the sun shone and the racing was great, and that will also live long in the memory too – that’s what Goodwood is about in festival week.

"Crowds were strong – up on last year – and the whole Goodwood team worked hard to make it all tick.”

Waterworth picked out Group 1 winners Scandinavia (Goodwood Cup) and Whirl (Nassau Stakes) as two of the equine stars of the week who the Goodwood crowds would love to see return next year to defend their titles.

Top jockey of the week Oisin Murphy after one of his Friday wins

Among all the winners, trainer Andrew Balding and jockey Oisin Murphy came out top of the standings and picked up trophies on the final day from racecourse director James Crespi.

Balding said: “If you come to Glorious Goodwood and have four winners, it is a good week. See the Fire was a disappointment in the Nassau Stakes but, if the race had been 24 hours earlier before the rain came, she might have had more of a chance. Apart from that, it has all been positive.’’

Murphy, who rode six winners, said: “It has been a great week. I have had winners for a few different trainers, so thanks to them and all the lads behind the scenes. Andrew [Balding] has won the top trainer award again, so fair play to him.”

“It is always competitive. Ryan [Moore], William [Buick], Tom [Marquand] and Rossa [Ryan] all had a strong book of rides, so it was nice to get it done.''

See more picture galleries on the Observer app and sussexworld.co.uk/sport