Goodwood's season finale in 43 photos

Kelly announced his retirement after three decades in the saddle and was given a guard of honour by his fellow jockeys before a special presenation was made to him.

On the track Shoemark rode two winners in a row – prevailing on Magnatura (7/1) for trainer Tom Ward in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Nursery Handicap and Far Above Dream (11/2) for James Owen in the Virgin Bet Handicap.

Haggas and Fallon teamed up for two winners – Sing The Blues (15/8 fav) won the Virgin Bet / British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes and Day of Grace (11/4) took the season’s final race on the Downs. the Virgin Bet Supports Safe Gambling Fillies' Handicap.

Other winners on a pleasant autumnal Sunday were Poncho, Poseidon's Warrior and Cerulean Bay.

That ends a programme of 19 fixtures over the Goodwood season – the racing highlights being Glorious week and the May and August festivals.

See pictures from the season finale by Clive Bennett on this page and those linked – or on the single page if you’re on the Observer app. Look out for coverage in Thursday’s Chichester Observer too.

