Goodwood’s three-day bank holiday weekend racing extravaganza has been hailed as a major success.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Close to 30,000 race-goers enjoyed the action over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, making it the ideal follow-up to a successful Glorious week.

Wins on Sunday for Jonquil in the Celebration Mile and Precise in the Prestige Stakes were the highlights – but crowds enjoyed all three days of racing and off-track entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Arkell, director of racing at Goodwood, said they were delighted with how the three days panned out.

Precise and Wayne Lordan win the Group 3 Prestige Stakes on Sunday | Picture: Malcolm Wells

"It was a very good three days with some competitive racing in particular on Sunday,” he said.

“Precise was a very good winner of the Prestige Stakes for Aidan O’Brien and will go on to bigger things, and Sir Mark Prescott’s filly Moon Target, who was second, also looks very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jonquil, the favourite, took the Celebration Mile, which was a great race.”

Arkell said switching the Celebration Mile – Goodwood’s biggest race outside of the Qatar Festival – to Sunday to avoid it clashing with the final day of York’s Ebor festival helped raise its profile.

James Crespi, director of the racecourse, said: “After a hugely successful Qatar Goodwood Festival, we turned our attention to the August Bank Holiday fixture.

"Across the three days, around 30,000 people joined us at the Racecourse to enjoy top-class racing and a fantastic mix of festivities, all blessed with glorious late summer weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d challenge anyone to find a better firework display than the one we saw on Friday night, and with street theatre, vintage fairgrounds and even croquet alongside the racing, there was something for everyone.

"On the track, the racing was outstanding, with thrilling finishes and the Celebration Mile the highlights, all contributing to a magnificent atmosphere.

"It was a real success for us and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back again next year – it truly is one of the best ways to spend the August Bank Holiday weekend.”

There are three more Goodwood fixtures to come this season – starting with a seven-race card next Tuesday.