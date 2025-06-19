The final leg of Goodwood Racecourse’s Three Friday Nights takes place tomorrow (June 20), with a six-race card made up of two maidens and four handicap contests taking centre stage before a DJ set by Artful Dodger.

Read below for a preview of the Goodwood card, courtesy of Sporting Life.

The two-year-olds kick the evening into action, with a five-furlong maiden (5.20). Despite the fact that - with only four runners - this is a very small field, it is nonetheless competitive, with three of the four bringing placing form to the table. Charlie Hills’ colt Proof was impressive on debut at Salisbury but didn’t appear to suit going left-handed at Bath last time, so the move to a right-handed track here should help him get back on track. Blue Orbit is the one he must get past, but he ought to have the turn of foot to do so.

Another small field of five runners follows in the mile and half three-year-olds’ handicap (5.52), but again this is quite a competitive race. Ralph Beckett’s New York Minute is intriguing, stepping up significantly in trip for his handicap debut, having been unassuming in three maidens over a mile. He is extremely well-bred for this trip, with some very classy staying relatives, and he should be a revelation over this longer trip. Harry Eustace’s Babylon looks due to take a step forward for stepping up in trip also, and may be the main competition, but if the Beckett contender lives up to his pedigree, he will be the class act.

Race three is a mile and half handicap (6.30) at Goodwood, which was recently revealed to be the home of the best value for money Festival track according to the Racing Post.

Rockit Tommy was beaten just half a length over course and distance last time, and has gone down a pound in the handicap as a result. He’s given seven pounds by his rider, so has a chance on paper, but might prefer the ground to be a bit softer. Given his preference for quick going, which we’re likely to have at Goodwood, Morcar has a solid chance. He is consistent, fit and should be able to push on in this company.

A mile and three-quarter maiden for horses aged three and over follows (7.03). Two of the seven runners are newcomers; Galactique and Hunterson, while a further two are converts from the National Hunt code; Abingworth and Moon Chime.

The Gosdens’ Earnest Belief - a full brother to champion stayer Coltrane - steps slightly up in trip from his two starts so far and should appreciate an extra couple of furlongs. He may have to battle Andrew Balding’s Way Of Stars to finish in front, but the Gosden horse is likely happier on the better going.

Next is a three-year-olds’ mile handicap of five runners (7.38). Herculeus and Organ are both last-start winners, with the former being the most open to further improvement. Ollie Sangster’s Seven Symphonies looks to have a good chance in first-time cheekpieces, but might need to slip down the handicap a little further to win.

Lastly, the finale is a five-furlong handicap for three-year-olds (8.13). Blinky would be worth a look, however has developed a tendency to be slowly away; a mistake which he cannot afford here. Jack Channon’s Getreadytorumble makes his handicap debut having won a Brighton maiden last time out, and should be progressive, therefore could be our winner.

Goodwood selections - Friday

5.20 - Proof

5.52 - New York Minute

6.30 - Morcar

7.03 - Earnest Belief

7.38 - Herculeus

8.13 - Getreadytorumble