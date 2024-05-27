Goring Manor bowlers beat the rain - and the opposition
After a soggy week, Goring Manor were happy to welcome a sunny Friday for a home friendly against Marine Gardens. Goring won on three rinks and only lost on one. The overall score was a comfortable win for Goring by 70 shots to 52.
Top rink went to Ian Entwistle, Derek King, David Crockett and skip Tommy Tsoi. Rosie Suter, Peter Cook, Pete Treagust and skip Dave Norgrove also notched up a good win. Skip Mick Mayes scraped home on the last end of the game.
Early Saturday morning, tye sun shone again as Goring went to Beach House Park to face Worthing in Stracey Shield league match.
Each team won on two rinks but a stunning last four ends, where they picked up 14 shots, by John Impett, Alan Turley, Chris Wood and skip Harvey McGarry and a good win by Rosie Suter, Derek King, David Crockett and skip Tommy Tsoi ensured that the aggregate points went to Goring Manor for a creditable 6 points to 4 win.