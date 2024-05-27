Goring Manor bowlers beat the rain - and the opposition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a rain-affected week, Goring Manor were happy to notch up two good wins out of two matches.

After a soggy week, Goring Manor were happy to welcome a sunny Friday for a home friendly against Marine Gardens. Goring won on three rinks and only lost on one. The overall score was a comfortable win for Goring by 70 shots to 52.

Top rink went to Ian Entwistle, Derek King, David Crockett and skip Tommy Tsoi. Rosie Suter, Peter Cook, Pete Treagust and skip Dave Norgrove also notched up a good win. Skip Mick Mayes scraped home on the last end of the game.

Early Saturday morning, tye sun shone again as Goring went to Beach House Park to face Worthing in Stracey Shield league match.

A busy green against Marine Gardens