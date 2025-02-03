Grassroots sports calls for extra assist to avoid an own goal

Grassroots sport across the South East has called on government to do more to back local clubs in order to avert the risk that many community hubs will be lost to economic pressures.

New research from leading charity Sported has found that 93 per cent of clubs and groups surveyed in the South East of England believe there isn’t enough investment into grassroots sport to back its impact at a community level. Only 2% believed that there is enough investment.

And it comes as over two-thirds of those surveyed (67%) confirm that young people in their group have disengaged from, or reduced participation in, sport and physical activity over the past six months because they can no longer afford to participate in activities.

The study, produced in conjunction with home security company Ring, found reduced confidence in taking part (51%) and being able to afford to travel (49% ) were also cited as a major factors cited as a barrier to young people taking part.

Availability of facilities (59%) was a significant challenge for groups, with affordability for those renting facilities a challenge (54%). For those owning their own facility, running costs (41%) was major a challenge.

When asked what they would raise with the Sports Minister, five key themes emerged in the Sported/Ring research.

Increasing funding for grassroots and community sport

creating a more equitable funding model with more focus on community groups and their needs (as well as a wider variety of activities and sports)

the affordability and accessibility of venues and facilities

expanding opportunities for participation across communities

encouraging government representatives to visit groups and see their work in action

“Grassroots sport is an extraordinary tool for change in communities across the region and its impact should not be underestimated,” said Sarah Kaye, CEO of Sported.

“It’s from grassroots clubs and groups that we’ll see community champions and Olympic and Paralympic champions of the future emerge.

“However grassroots groups and clubs do not always get the recognition they deserve from government in creating real opportunities for our young people. All of them are addressing the challenge of cultivating a healthier society, but they are also incredibly effective in addressing challenges such as community cohesion, inclusion, crime prevention and employability.

“By empowering grassroots sport and investing into the ecosystem around it, there is a real return through sowing the seeds for a level playing field for our next generation, on and off the court or pitch.”

The research from Sported, who support around 5,000 grassroots groups reaching one million young people around the UK, highlights an increased recognition of the role that these organisations play in delivering social impact.

93% of grassroots sports clubs surveyed in the South East said they get inactive young people active, as well as improving mental health, confidence and self-esteem amongst young people.

Further benefits of taking part in physical activity for young people were revealed by the groups as including increased sense of belonging, and reduced stress and anxiety.