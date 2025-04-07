Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burgess Hill Hockey Club’s ladies’ fourth team ended the season in style with a 3-1 win away to Crowborough threes.

It was a great result to finish the season on a high and meant they ended in seventh place in the division.

Hill were dominant in the first half with Jane Amerio and Lynne Simmons working hard on the left and delivering some great balls to Becs Marriner in the centre resulting in multiple short corner attempts.

Finally Marriner’s shot to the right was picked up by Becky Taylor near the right post and Marriner wrong footed the keeper putting it to her left.

Great win - Burgess Hill 4s at their last game of the season

It took some time for the second goal to come, but with Katie Meares working hard in midfield supported by rookie Sienna Godden the delivery to Cath Donovan on the right wing was driven into the D along the back line and she finished the move with an impressive shot.

Crowborough recovered in the second half and their young forwards had numerous parries into the D forcing some good saves from Grace Young and tackles by Sarah Bailey and Megan Evatt at the back: and they eventually pulled one back.

There was a nail-biting 10 minutes when Crowborough continued to press the defence but Jo Richardson and Caitlin McCaffery added their support and from a breakaway by Hill, Meares found Marriner again and she got her second to make it 3-1.

Hill 4s: Young (GK), Richardson, Marriner, Griffiths, Caddye (Capt), Simmons, Evatt, Meares, Donovan, Amerio, Godden, McCaffery, Taylor, Branagan, Bailey.