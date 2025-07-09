Great success for Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club
the Triples of N.Disseu,P.Duffield, and B.Bodicoat won 23-13 and also P.Edmumds,b.Muir and R.Krupa won 25-13. This was completed with the fours of T.Redman,S.Burden,K.Chapman and I.Slater winning 26-11
Saturday Worthing Pavilion Bulls played home against Norfolk in the WSBL
Pavilion had three winning rinks of K,Lyons, B.Balchin, R,Calvert and D,Little 21-15 G,Rhodes,C,Ward,K,Chapman and S,Warr 25-12. Top rink of M,Davis, B,Muir, R,Krupa and W,Davis 25-10. The fourth rink was a draw 15-15 this was R,Dutton,P,Woods>B,Wood and K,Wadhams making a total score of 86-52 to Pavilion Bulls giving them 9points to 1 win overall
Sunday Worthing Pavilion Bears played away against Bognor in the WSBL
This was very close match with Pavilion Winning on two rinks those were A,Meadows,B,Burden,F,Fahey and P,Ward 27- 8 taking top rink joined by I,Slater, A,Crowter, R,Doherty and C.Davey 20-14. The two losing rinks of D,Thomas, A,Cheeseman,J,Winkley and J,Simpson 10-27 and A,Peters,M,Steggell,G,Pratt and D,Berry 11-17. But it was a win for the Pavilion Bears 68-66 giving them 6points to 4 win overall.
Monday evening Worthing Pavilion played Burgess Hill Bowls club at Pulborough in the regional final of the over 60’s Mixed Fours the team of P.Edmunds, K,Byrnes,R,Krupa and W,Davis won 20-17. The team of C,Cheeseman,S,Gubbins, P.Ward and R,Maton won 23-13. This win means they will now play a team from Hampshire.