Green Belt Relay is a favourite for Burgess Hill Runners

Burgess Hill Runners enjoyed the return of one of their favourite races, the Green Belt Relay.

This is a 22-stage 220-mile running relay around the outside of London, organised by The Stragglers running club.

BHR entered three teams of 11 captained by returning champion Oliver Day, alongside Ella Stanbrook and Sally Symes.

While BHR's teams occupied the bottom three places of the competition, coming 49th (Oliver's Army), 50th (Nut-Ellas) and 51st (Sally's Smilers), with Sally taking home the Toilet Seat award, many runners broke BHR course records.

Fred Sykes at the LAP

Two runners, Paul Prosser and Richard Jerome, managed top 10 finishes in one of their two relay legs.

Elsewhere, BHR members were involved in local races.

Rosanna and Yasmine Allfrey did the Arundel X Fauna 5k and 10k respectively, finishing in 42:07 and 58:59.

At the Chailey Heritage Foundation Focus 5k and 10k, in the 5k, Antonia Boxall finished in 31:58; Rosanna Allfrey in 39:51.

BH Runners Rosanna, Yasmine, David, Karen, Karen, Martin and Antonia

In the 10k, Yasmine Allfrey was first for BHR in 54:22. She was followed by Martin Skeats (1:04:23), Karen Sargeant (1:15:39), Karen Hancock (1:15:39), Dawn Fahy (1:21:31), Malcolm Slater (1:21:53) and David Clark (1:30:52).

Fred Sykes and Jane Owen travelled to the Lake District for the LAP, a 47-mile trail ultra marathon. Fred finished in 17:14:10, Jane in 17:15:13.

Stuart Condie, in the 2023 Sussex Track & Field Championships at the K2, was crowned champion for the 400m in the M65 category in 1:20:15.