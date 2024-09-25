Grey day at Goodwood - but gloom is lifted by fine racing - the action in 31 photos

Three of the seven races were won by Sussex trainers – with Gary and Josh Moore scoring a double and David Menuisier notching another Goodwood in what’s been an excellent season for him, here and elsewhere.

Winners on the day were Sing Us A Song, Rhoscolyn, Solar Aclaim, Novus, Love Talk, Entrancement and Alpha Crucis – with only two races going to outright favourites.

There’s just one more meeting left at Goodwood now – the season finale on Sunday, October 13.

See pictures from the midweek meeting by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the page.

