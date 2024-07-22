Groombridge reaches national bowls finals after winning Sussex title

Dan Groombridge of Worthing Pavilion booked his place at the Bowls England national finals, to be held at Leamington Spa next month, by winning the Sussex junior singles title.

Worthing Pavilion Bulls missed a chance to return to the top of the West Sussex Bowls League on Sunday, July 21 when they lost at home to East Preston by 75 shots to 67, taking only three of the 10 points on offer. The Bulls are now two points behind Pavilion Bears in Division One, having played an extra match. Tony Beale, Jonathan Gauntlett, Richard Krupa and skip Warwick Davis led on their rink from start to finish, sealing the points with a five on the penultimate end to move nine shots clear. They lost the last to a single in an emphatic 20-12 victory. Keith Lyons, Richard Williams, Graham Morrey and Ken Chapman were 13-7 up with seven of the 21 ends left. They lost the next five to trail by three but won the last two to earn a point from a 16-16 draw. George Rhodes, Richard Calvert, Tim Baldwin and Alan Vidler started strongly before being overhauled on the 12th end. The game was tied after 16 ends but East Preston won four of the last five in a 25-15 win. Roger Dutton, Peter Woods, Keith Wadhams and Derek Little trailed 20-10 with three ends to play. A two and a four gave them hope before they dropped two on the last and lost 22-16. Pavilion moved into second place in the Stracey Shield league with a 92-64 win at home to Lancing on Wednesday, July 17 that earned the hosts six points. The rinks were shared two each, with the aggregate points secured by Pavilion's top rink of Bryan Bodicoat, Simon Ritter, Peter Tomley and skip Barry Ledger, who won 35-5. They took the first 10 ends, dropped two shots on the 11th and responded by winning the next seven, which included consecutive fours. Keith Lyons, Roger Dutton, Jonathan Gauntlett and Richard Krupa were Pavilion's other winners. The lead changed sides five times in their game, with a five on the 15th putting them four shots clear. They lost the last two ends but still registered a 20-17 victory. Pam Duffield, Alan Fryar, Phil Carter and David Berry started with a five and another on the penultimate end seemed to have put them in control. Lancing had the last laugh, however, scoring four on the 21st to win a high-scoring game 26-24. Pat Edmonds, Dennis Allen, George Rhodes and Ken Chapman started brightly. A four dropped on the 10th proved a decisive blow, however, and they eventually lost 16-13 despite taking the last two ends. Pavilion's long reign as PC Cup champions was ended by a narrow quarter-final defeat at Pulborough. Having won all of their matches in the knockout tournament since the start of the 2019 season, Pavilion were aiming for five-in-a-row but they came unstuck on July 17. Mark Strong skipped their only winning rink, aided by Jeremy Simpson, Nour Dissem and Mick Patching. They trailed by one with four ends to play and won three of them for a 20-17 victory. Colin Davey, Tim Baldwin, Alan Vidler and skip Warwick Davis had to work even harder to take anything from their game. Having raced to a 9-0 lead, they were three down with two to play. A single and a double made the result 20-20. Garry Olver's rink of Andy Peters, Derek Little and Jonathan Smith held the advantage five times but dropped three shots in the final two ends, losing 17-15. Simon Davey's rink of Tommy Walker, Francis Fahey and Jamie Dunk won 10 ends to their opponents' 11 without registering more than a two in any of them. The concession of a four on the third end and a six on the 11th were decisive in Pulborough's 24-16 win. Pavilion won a mixed friendly fixture at Henfield on Thursday, July 18 by 56 shots to 55. Kathy Byrnes, Peter Tomley and Bryan Bodicoat won their triples 19-9. Pam Duffield, Brian Jones and Phil Carter drew 11-11. Linda Carter, Roger Wiggins and Jonathan Gauntlett lost 16-14. Ian Down, Dave Owens and David Berry lost 19-12.