Guernsey pip Worthing in battle of the rugby Raiders

It was an archetypal game of two halves - Worthing Raiders dominated with their backs in the first half, but Guernsey used the wind and their powerful pack to dominate the second half.

This was a disappointing result considering the strong position they had set up after 30 minutes but at least they had earned two points and maintained fourth place in the league. It was also disappointing that yet another two players joined the injured list. The squad will need to regroup this week at training for the visit of Henley next Saturday.

Thanks went to those who travelled to Guernsey to support the Raiders.

Curtis Barnes, Tom Bowen and Jack Forrest on the attack in Guernsey | Picture: Colin Coulson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guernsey RFC are also known as Raiders and preparation for the away fixture is logistically and financially the most problematic of all Worthing’s matches.

Injuries picked up the previous week meant Kieran Leeming, Fergus Guiry and Alex Davies were not considered. Added to this a number of players were not available and seven changes had to be made to the squad. Liam Perkins, Iago Davies, Harry Nelson, Tom Derrick and Joe Knight all returned. Will Rigelsford was making his debut and Grant Gatford was playing his first game of the season having made his first team debut an amazing twenty-nine seasons ago.

Guernsey kicked off playing into a strong wind in the first half and immediately earned a penalty, which they kicked to take a three-point lead within the first minute. The next 30 minutes belonged to the visitors as they ran in four outstanding tries.

The first came after five minutes when patient, probing play eventually saw the ball moved to Curtis Barnes, who made the incisive break before feeding the ball to Tom Bowen to touch down. Harrison Sims converted to make the score 3-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iago Davies challenges for lineout ball | Picture: Colin Coulson

The second try came with a couple more minutes played. The visitors turned over a Guernsey attack deep in their own half. Barnes, hugging the touchline, brought the ball out of defence at great pace. His pass inside to Davies beat one defender and Iago’s pass to Bowen beat the final defender. Bowen touched down for his second try of the afternoon and Sims added the extras to extend the lead to 3-14.

With only a dozen minutes played Frank Taggart had to leave the field with an injury and Knight took his place in the back row.

The third try came after 27 minutes when again a turnover of possession gave the visitors the ball in their own half. Quickly an attack was launched up the touchline and after several offloads Jack Forrest scored in the corner. With the conversion missed the lead was stretched to 3-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth try followed after a further four minutes of play. From a scrum in the Raiders’ half the ball went through the hands of the backs with Barnes joining the line from full back. His dummy at pace gave him the chink in the Guernsey defence through which he ghosted and then accelerated away to touch down. Sims added the extras and the lead was extended to 3-26.

Knight had to go off injured. Hatch came on to play out of position in the back row. With a few minutes left in the half Guernsey got their first try of the afternoon. From a penalty they kicked to the corner and from the ensuing line out scored a converted try, thus closing the gap to 10-26. This concluded the scoring for the first half.

Worthing kicked off the second half, now playing into the wind. For the first ten minutes they manged to keep Guernsey deep in their own territory and came close to scoring more than once.

Grant Gatford replaced Jackson Clark in the front row. Raiders were guilty of conceding penalties which allowed Guernsey to use the wind to gain territorial position from which to attack. Within ten minutes they scored three converted tries to take the lead to 31-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott Luke went off, Hatch moved to hooker, Harry Nelson moved from wing to wing forward and Tom Derrick came on to play on the wing.

The visitors eventually got back into Guernsey’s half and began to build some pressure. Cam Dobinson was replaced by Will Rigelsford at scrum half with about 15 minutes to play.

When Raiders received a penalty on halfway, Sims against the wind managed to find touch only a few metres from the Guernsey try line. Raiders scored their first points of the half with a catch and drive that saw Dan Sargent touch down, and with the conversion missed the scores were now level at 31-31.

With time drifting away Guernsey took the lead with an unconverted try, 36-31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raiders still had a chance to win the game as they chose to drive for the try line following a lineout. It looked as though they might do it but Guernsey turned the ball over and the chance was gone.

Referee: Peter Caunt

Scorers: Tries: Bowen (2), Forrest, Barnes, Sargent. Con: Sims (3)