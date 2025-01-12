Guest Speaker at British Racing Drivers event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton retired specialist engineer and vintage car restorer Christopher Dancey, was invited by the iconic Harrow Car Club to be the guest speaker at their 90th anniversary dinner at the British Racing Drivers Club building at Silverstone Racetrack.

Chris and his retired wife Linda Graham-Dancey spend many months at their retreat villa in Cyprus where Chris discovered some ten years ago a dismantled MGJ2 1933 that after careful study turned out to be a ' lost ' ex-Brooklands race car.

The MG was owned and raced at Brooklands in 1934-35 by Dudley Howard Cottingham, Monte Carlo & Brooklands driver of note and was the secretary of the Harrow Car Club along with Arthur Moss, father of Sir Stirling and Pat Moss.

Chris and Linda have lived part-time in Cyprus for 20 years interspersed with their bungalow in Brighton which is cared for by Linda's son Mark.

The Police News sketch of the accident that took the lives of both Dudley & Marjorie on the 6th April 1935 after the Harrow Car Club dinner/dance at the Orchard Hotel, Ruislip.

The MG will be on display at this year's National Classic Car Show at the NEC in Birmingham in November on the MG Car Club stand.

Chris trained as a specialist engineer, but retired after years of property development in Cyprus and enjoys time with his wife and step family to focus on his lifetime hobby of classic car restoration, shows , concours d'elegances of which he has entered and won many with his classic car collection.