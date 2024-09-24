Guestling Bowls Club results
BENENDEN 45 GUESTLING 51
L Harford, P Bailey, P Stunt lost 13-17: S Stunt, R Andrews, M Read won 26-10: R Doswell, R Fox, S Davies lost 12-18
WINCHELSEA 68 GUESTLING 50
R Stoodley, P Bailey, R Andrews lost 12-19: L Harford, N Doe, M Read lost 13-14: C Lamb, S Stunt, P Stunt lost 9-18:
C Parslow, R Selby, R Fox lost 16-17.
HASTINGS 56 GUESTLING 44
E Ripley, S Stunt, P Stunt lost 14-20: R Stoodley, R Selby, M Read lost 12-23: C Parslow, R Doswell, R Andrews won 18-13
RYE 44 GUESTLING 47
P Jobbins, S Stunt, M Bailey lost 10-18: R Stoodley, R Andrews, S Davies won 18-11: C Parslow, M Read, P Stunt won 19-15
