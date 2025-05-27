The winners and runners-up of this season’s English, French and Irish 2,000 Guineas and horses trained in Japan and Australia are among horses entered for Goodwood’s £1m showpiece summer race.

Domestic star older milers are also in the 44 entries for the Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes to be run at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday, July 30.

The famous mile contest is the richest race of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and forms part of the QIPCO British Champions series.

The John and Thady Gosden yard’s very impressive Group 1 Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Field Of Gold features among entries alongside the early flagbearers of this year’s Classic generation.

Notable Speech - ridden by William Buick - wins the 2024 Qatar Sussex Stakes | Picture: Malcolm Wells

If stars align on the Sussex Downs this July, the Gosdens’ will be hoping to overturn the Newmarket 2,000 Guineas form, where their Kingman colt finished second to Charlie Appleby’s Ruling Court in a nail-biting finish.

The race also features several exciting international raiders, including the returning Facteur Cheval, who could line up in the race for a third time having finished second and third in the race in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Deirdre provided Japan with an historic win at the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival and the country may be represented again by the Yasutoshi Ikee-trained Soul Rush. The jet-setting seven-year-old was a winner at the Dubai World Cup when last seen, beating the world-renowned Romantic Warrior in the Group 1 Dubai Turf.

The Australian’s also have a potential strong contender in three-time Grade 1 winner Carl Spackler (Ciaron Maher) who was last seen crossing the line first in the G1 Maker’s Mark Mile Stakes at Keeneland.

Last year's Qatar Sussex Stakes, won by Notable Speech, ahead of Maljoom and Facteur Cheval - the horses finishing first and third are both in this year's entry list | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Group 1 Poule d'Essai des Poulains victor Henri Matisse (Aidan O’Brien) also holds an entry, alongside 15 fellow Ballydoyle potentials, including current Derby market leaders Delacroix and The Lion In Winter

A strong contingent of older horses return among the entries for a thrilling comparison of the generations, including last year’s Sussex Stakes winner Notable Speech (Charlie Appleby).

The Gosdens’ Group 1 Lockinge winner, Lead Artist, also features among the older horses, as does Roger Teal’s Dancing Gemini, who is searching for his deserved Group 1 win after a narrow defeat to Lead Artist at Newbury.

Former Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Rosallion (Richard Hannon) was a late non-runner in the Sussex Stakes last year and was last seen finishing third in the aforementioned Lockinge after almost a year off the track.

Ed Arkell, Director of Racing at Goodwood, said: “We are extremely pleased with the quality and depth of entries for this year’s Qatar Sussex Stakes, a race which continues to deliver competitive fields year on year, as the first all-aged Group 1 mile race in Europe. “We have worked hard in recent months to attract global representation, and I am delighted to see the array of international entries for the 2025 renewal. Those entries further highlight the importance of the meeting, and we are hugely grateful to all owners and trainers for supporting the race once again.”

There is a scratchings deadline for the Qatar Sussex Stakes on Tuesday, July 8, with the six-day confirmation and £70,000 supplementary entry stage following on Thursday, July 24. Entries for the other Group 1 contests at the Qatar Goodwood Festival – the £500,000 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup and the £600,000 Qatar Nassau Stakes – will be released on Tuesday, June 24.