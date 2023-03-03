Two up-and-coming athletes from Haywards Heath have been showing their talents in high-calibre indoor events.

Haywards Heath athlete Jack Gumm, 22, was invited to run at the UK Championships at Birmingham, running for Brighton Phoenix.

In the ‘blue ribband’ event – the 1500m – he finished in a time of 3min 49.63sec.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gumm ran from the back, working his way forward and finishing in a super fifth place.

Jack Gumm at the Birmingham indoor event

This was in his first championship race and it was his first time running indoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack said: “It was a great experience to run in my first major championship and I’m happy with the result.”

He said he was gutted not to medal and added that the challenge of indoor track running had certainly whetted his appetite for future success.

Meanwhile another young Haywards Heath star, 18-year-old Lio Robinson, who is a member of Haywards Heath Harriers, competed in the Cardiff Met Grand Prix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haywards Heath Harriers at the Crawley league race

It was his first experience of an indoor athletics competition.

Robinson competed in the 60m and 200m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He finished third in his heat of the 60m in 7.73sec setting a new Harriers U20 record in the process. He followed that by a super second place in the 200m in 25.05 for second. Both times were PBs for Robinson.

Other Haywards Heath Harriers members have recorded some notable wins – for the club and individually – in recent weeks.

In the West Sussex Fun Run League, the first race of the season was hosted by Crawley Run Crew with their five-mile run through Tilgate Forest and Park.

There was excellent running from Haywards Heath Harriers with Andy Hind first across the line followed by Jack Chivers and Abigail Redd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Carys Hind and Sarah Hamilton ran a steadily paced race. Last year was Caroline Gumm's debut run in the league and this year she pulled a magnificent sprint finish out of the bag.

HHH results: 13th Andy Hind, 32:41; 54th Jack Chivers 36:41; 78th Abigail Redd, 38:04; 127 Phil Scot, 41:18; 166 Clare Kenward, 43:35; 207 Richard Jobling, 46:24; 231st Marion Hemsworth, 48:25; 250th Michael Parish, 49:33; 257th Carys Hind, 50:20; 267th Caroline Gumm, 50:59; 269th Sarah Hamilton, 51:02; 363rd Richard Bates, 01:06:04; 368th Rupert Purchase, 01:07:59.

There was a wonderful set of results for the club from the Chichester 10k.

Harriers’ veteran runners achieved four top-three age group positions with Carl Bicknell 44.57 (1st V60), Sam Ridley 1st V55 in 42:55, Jayne Brewer 48.51 (3rd V55) and Lins Blain 44.38 (3rd V50).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a PB for Gemma Morgan 45.23 (PB). Other Harriers results were Phil Scott 46.21; Eric Hepburn 47.40 Amy Lovejoy 52.25.

Haywards Heath Harriers veteran Mike Bale competed at the Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC Winter Throws competition.

Mike finished first in the hammer throw with 31.11m. He had second places in the shot putt with 7.35m and the discus turn with 26.24m.

Haywards Heath Harrier Michael Parish took part in Run Series Run Reigate 10k trails race in Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Run Series have Run Reigate and Run Gatwick half marathons on their books and last year opened up their 10km trails race, taking place at the Royal Alessandra and Albert School at the north end of Redhill.