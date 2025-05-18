Three Lasers, eight Laser Radials, three Buzzes, a Dart 16 and a Topper raced in the Early Summer Series at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

The wind was a gusty, shifty north easterly, blowing force 2 to 4, and testing sailors' reactions to the sudden changes in speed and direction.

In the General Handicap Fleet, Juan Ces (Buzz), who was sailing on his own, was first to the windward mark in the initial race. Once on to the spinnaker legs of the course he dropped back as the double handed crews in the same boat class came into their own.

It was nip and tuck between the Buzz dinghies of Philip & Tristan Blurton and Richard & Sue Morley. The Blurtons had taken the lead from Ces but better spinnaker legs from the Morleys saw the Morleys edge ahead. Only on the final leg towards the shore did the Blurtons find a favourable wind-shift that allowed them to pass the Morleys and steal a narrow win.

Lasers rounding a mark in close proximity.

The pattern was repeated in the second race but this time the Morleys held on to win with the Blurtons second. The Morleys lead the series overall; the Blurtons lie second and Ces third.

In the Laser Handicap Fleet, it wasn’t the usual names that were taking the points. Said Toubi (Laser Radial) won the first race and Lucie Barrie (Laser Radial) won the second. Roy Sandford leads overall, Matthew Wiseman is second and Barrie third.

Six boats stayed out for the Sovereign Handicap Series race where boats of all classes compete against each other. The Blurtons (Buzz) were in the lead from the second mark, benefiting from the course layout and wind direction that allowed them to fly their spinnaker on two different legs.

They pulled ahead steadily taking line honours at the finish and the win on handicap as well. Hugh Ashford (Laser) was second and Eric Petersen (Laser Radial) third.