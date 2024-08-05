Gwyn Edwards Shield Handicap won by Simon Terry MBE

Winds were southwesterly force two veering westerly and increasing steadily during the three race Gwyn Edwards Shield Handicap at the Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

By the final race there were white horses on the waves and Laser sailors who had put full sails on their rigs at the beginning of the day had to work hard to manage the wind strength.

First to the windward mark in race one were Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz). They stayed ahead until a gybing error in the run-up to the finish allowed Richard & Sue Morley (Buzz) to slip through for line honours.

With handicaps applied, Simon Terry (Laser) notched up his first win of the day. The wind picked up to a steady force three in the second race creating ideal sailing conditions.

Paddle boarders were faster than sailors at the start of racing.

The Morleys (Buzz) and Melanie Clark (Laser) were over the line at the start and by the time they had returned to begin again were out of the running for a top spot.

Simon Terry again sailed a faultless race and bagged his second win of the day, with Eric Petersen (Laser) close on his heels in second place.

By the start of the final race the wind had increased to force four. The Dart 16 of Lily Share (helm) and Matthew Wiseman (crew) was now in its element, quickly pulling away from the rest of the fleet and sailing on to win, ahead of Clark in second and the Blurtons in third.

With a discard of each sailor's worst race allowed, Simon Terry’s two firsts were enough to win him the competition overall. Share & Wismen (Dart 16) were second and Clark (Laser) was third.

By the time sailors were ashore, the sun was out and a dip in the sea was tempting for many to cool off. The club’s Late Summer Series will continue this weekend.