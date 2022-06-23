Hailsham Harriers happy at Heathfield

The Heathfield Midsummer 10k course features plenty of hills, but the downhill sections definitely served to aid some recoveries in last Sunday’s race.

A total of 165 runners took part in the contest.

Organised by the fantastic Heathfield Road Runners the challenging 10k forms part of the 2022 Sussex Grand Prix Race series.

Winners at the Heathfield Midsummer 10k

Hailsham Harriers runners put in some mighty performances, collecting plenty pf trophies and even some new personal best times.

Firs Harrier home was Ross Brocklehurst, storming over the line in 35:43 to take second place – and first in age – behind overall winner Simon Heath from Seaford Striders.

Carl Barton finished with a new 10k PB in 42:13, second in age.

Women’s winner was Alison Moore from Brighton Phoenix but first female home for the Harriers was speedy Lianne Leakey, third female overall in 43:03 and first in age.

Chris Shoult finished in 47:40, Audrey Haddon 50:37, Gary Smith 51:34, Helen O’Sullivan 51:59, Steph Bassett 54:07 and Hannah Deubert-Chapman 54:33. Frances Delves won her age category, crossing the line in 55:22 with Darren Gillett 1:04:36 and Norman Harris hot on Darren's heels to finish in 1:04:49, first in age.