Hailsham Harriers in a hurry by the sea

On Wednesday, July 17 local running club Hailsham Harriers headed to the seaside to take part in Phoenix 10K.

This is the flagship race for local running club Brighton Phoenix and forms the eighth race within the Sussex Grand Prix League, a series of twelve races held from March through to November whereby Sussex clubs compete against each other for individual and team prizes.

Brighton Phoenix, an amateur athletics club, holds this annual race to raise funds for the Brighton-based Clock Tower Sanctuary. The 10K course is out-and-back, fast and flat which runs west towards Shoreham on the promenade, past Hove Lagoon, and out towards Shoreham Docks where the race turns at 5km returning to the finish at Hove Lawns.

On a beautiful Summers evening with only a slight breeze, race conditions were near-perfect for the 632 runners taking part. A record club turnout of nineteen Hailsham Harriers produced strong performances on the night with six members running new 10K personal best times.

Team Hailsham ready to race at Brighton.

First Harrier home saw Chris Doherty race a personal best of 34:45 followed by Martin Bell 42:26, Ollie Paterson, running a new personal best of 42:57, Ladies Captain; Helen O'Sullivan 43:27, Katy Reed running a new personal best of 45:43, Tracy Erridge running a new personal best of 45:57, Tina Macenhil 46:03, Gary Smith 46:35, Andrew Moore 48:20, Abi Morris running a new personal best of 49:43, Jo McGowan running a new personal best of 50:49, Sam Neame 53:31, Frances Delves 57:41 placing first in age, Lisa Phillips-Horner 58:32, Cathy Gilling 58:34, Louisa Geer 59:10, Kevin Morris 1:00:55, Jayne Morris 1:00:54 and Roberto Proietti 1:18:08

Hailsham Harriers would like to pass on their thanks to Brighton Phoenix, especially their wonderful marshals out on the course.

Race nine within the grand Prix League will be Hailsham's own flagship race. The John Faulds Hellingly 10K on Sunday, September 22 is open to all abilities and entries can be made by visiting their home page at hailsham-harriers.org.uk