Hampden Park Tennis Club holds Junior Summer Tournament in the sunshine

Hampden Park Tennis Club have celebrated their Junior Summer Tournament.

The junior finalists on the same day as the adults’ singles and doubles finals . Playing simultaneously on either side of the clubhouse provided a nice juxtaposition between the serious, adult nature of one and the youthful laughter coming from the other Many members without a match on the day still took a chance to see the best tennis that the club has to offer as well as the future stars of local tennis. All fortified by drinks and snacks provided by the club and its members.

New coach Suzy Larkin put the youngest members of the club through their paces in an energetic series of singles matches. It was wonderful to see and hear the excitement and enthusiasm of the group and at the end Lucas Meredith was named champion with Reuben Trott as runner up.

The options available to juniors in the area have really opened up since Suzy has formally joined the club as coach with sessions with weekend and weekday sessions available (with more opening up as number grow) as well as individual training being available and events and tournaments throughout the year. Members range from young schoolers up to teenagers. Hampden Park Tennis Club is keen to work collaboratively with other clubs to bring tennis to the youth in the community and has run a joint tournament with Hailsham Tennis Club on the 26th of October (reported separately)

Junior Challengers from left to right with Coach Suzy Larkin – Reuben Trott, Finley Moorton, Lucas Meredith, Mathilda Moorton, Daniel Al Azzawi | Picture: submitted

Junior membership is currently just £45 for a full year (or pro rata to 31 March) and trialists can join and get some complimentary coaching included. The club allows junior members to use the courts to play with parents, even if they are non-members. As the juniors progress they are naturally invited to the adult sessions and the availability of tennis throughout the week really opens up with group sessions of all occurring frequently at no additional cost.

Please visit hampdenparktennis.co.uk or make enquiries directly to Suzy at [email protected].