Haywards Heath Harriers aces have been producing some star displays at events around the UK.

Carl Bicknell competed in the 24-hour track race at Crawley’s K2 athletic track, completing 81.724 miles in the time limit (328 laps!). He finished 23rd out of 48 runners in this unusual race measured by the distance covered.

Carl said: “It started off in hot weather but got cold overnight with some rain too, which combined with some sickness made for a tough night and slow progress. Many finished their races early. Matt Field, the new UK 24 hour record-holder, presented my medal to me.”

Sam Ridley ran superbly at the Manchester Marathon, breaking Marion Hemsworth’s over-60 club record in the process. Simeon Wishlade also had a super run at Manchester with a massive personal best by 12 minutes.

Carl Bicknell at the 24-hour track race at the K2

Results: Simeon Wishlade 3.05.54; Sam Ridley 3.21.39.

At the Brighton Marathon, Haywards Heath Harrier Andy Stainer came home in 2hr 58min. Caroline Gumm and Richard Caddy completed their first marathons and young Jacob Roderick completed his first 10k in 38 minutes.

Brighton Marathon Weekend results: Marathon: Andy Stainer: 2.58.39; Peter Harding 3.46.00; Richard Caddy 3.48.55 Jayne Brewer 3.51.35 Caroline Gumm 5.23.32. Brighton 10k: Jamie Topping 35:44; Jacob Roderick 38:46 (U17); James Bennett 40:24; Rachael Overton 42:03; Ian Tomkins 46:42; Sarah King 49:20.

Brighton Half Marathon results: Jamie McDowell: 74:14; Michael Priest 75:20; Jamie Topping 78:29; Marcus Kimmins 83:51; Simeon Wishlade 87:03; Mark Green 88:02; Will Roberts 94:55; Phil Scott 1.50.55.

Jessica Diack in action

Other road racing results: Paddock Wood Half: Ian Kenton 81:27; Oli Fyfe 84:11; Andy Stainer 85:51; Glen Hedges 2.06.59; Cambridge Half: Sean Duff 82:44; Emma Pryor 2.27.51. Woking Half: James Booth 88:54. Tunbridge Wells Half: Will Axell 88:56. Eastbourne Half: Steve Dallman 94:00. Liverpool Half: James Bennett 89:08. Farnborough Half: Sam Ridley 95.00. London Hyde Park: Ian Kenton 35:53. Valencia 10k: Jamie Topping 35:59. Chichester 10: Andy Stainer 37:24; Mark Green 41:42; Phil Scott 48:02. Goodwood 10k: Sean Duff 38:04; Ian Tomkins 48:42.

Results from the Sussex County Championships at Crawley: U17 Women: Olivia Byers: 1500m 6th 5 mins 14.80 secs; Alice Johnston: Pole Vault 3rd 3.00m(equal pb); O40 Women: Lucie Venables: 2nd 3.81m; 1st Triple Jump 8.52m; Helen Diack: 2nd Hammer Throw 12.62m; Senior Women: Kleri Tantele: 2nd Javelin 30.60m; U20 Men: 2nd Jamie McDowell: 5000m 16 mins 06.36 secs; O40 Men: Ian Kenton: 800m 2nd 2 mins 15.89 secs; Senior Men: Jamie Topping: 1500m 3rd 4 mins 33.77 secs; Ollie Fyfe: 5th 2 mins 06.97 secs.

In the Sussex Sporthall League, the season concluded for Harriers with a good turnout in the third and final fixture, especially from the boys, enabling the club to enter some of the relay races.

They finished seventh overall. Big congratulations to Ethan Rowen (U13) who earned selection for the Sussex team in the regional final.

Two of Haywards Heath’s young pole vaulters qualified for the English national indoor championship in Sheffield. Neither got a new personal best but the experience of competing with the best young athletes in the country and potential future Olympians made for an occasion to remember.

Jessie Diack finished 11th in the U15 competition with 2.38m and Alice Johnson finished 14th with 2.75m in the U17 category.