Happy Hunks win basketball tournament at Battle Sports Centre
They triumphed over the other five teams of local players taking part. Teams were a blend of league and ex-league players and social ballers from Battle, Hastings, Bexhill, Eastbourne and farther afield.
The format for matches was very similar to the current Olympic 3v3 rules with a few subtle twists, but essentially a 10-minute half court match with non-stop play.
Teams played each of the other teams in a round robin initially to decide positions, before a final play-off match in the second phase to decide the final standings.
The first matches of the night saw the Cowboys beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 16-6, and a rare tied match between the Windmills and the Swish Kebabs that finished 16-16.
The MNK team lost their first match as they were beaten by a strong 3 Hunks team 36-20. At the same time the Swish Kebabs recorded their first win of the evening with a 18-12 result over the Cowboys.
The Windmills team of Tom Culbert, Darius Vaiciulis, Tommy Culbert and Courtney Frazer-Bates produced the upset of the night when they narrowly won 15-13 against the 3 Hunks side of Matt Hopkinson, Geoff Lowe and Sam Buckland.
The Swish Kebabs team of Dino Edwards, Josh Williams and Jordan Valdes won 18-12 against the Cowboys team of Seb Kuzmicz, Gary Harrison, Raheem, and Dom Kuzmicz.
Closest match of the night saw the Windmills miss a contested three-pointer at the buzzer and lost 24-25 to team MNK, made up of Malachi Affonso, Kaneil Cornwell and Nathan.
The 3 Hunks team were given a scare against the college lads Cleveland Cavaliers side when the scores were locked at 10-10 after six minutes, but managed to pull away in the last four minutes to win 21-13. This was the best match for the Cavaliers team made up of Bodie, Dip, Kit and Harry
After the round robin matches the league table meant the play-offs lined teams up as follows, with the last three play-off matches of the evening decided the finishing positions: 5th/6th MNK 30-16 Cleveland Cavaliers; 3rd/4th Cowboys 18-15 Windmills; Final – 3 Hunks 24-14 Swish Kebabs
The next tournament will be at Battle Sports Centre on Wednesday, August 13 from 7.30 to 10pm.
There are a maximum of six places available for teams, so If anyone wishes to enter a team of three or four players into this tournament, they should email Andy at [email protected]