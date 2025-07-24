Happy Hunks win basketball tournament at Battle Sports Centre

The “3 Hunks” team won the fifth 3v3 basketball tournament of the summer at Battle Sports Centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They triumphed over the other five teams of local players taking part. Teams were a blend of league and ex-league players and social ballers from Battle, Hastings, Bexhill, Eastbourne and farther afield.

The format for matches was very similar to the current Olympic 3v3 rules with a few subtle twists, but essentially a 10-minute half court match with non-stop play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams played each of the other teams in a round robin initially to decide positions, before a final play-off match in the second phase to decide the final standings.

Winners ,the 3 Hunks trio

The first matches of the night saw the Cowboys beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 16-6, and a rare tied match between the Windmills and the Swish Kebabs that finished 16-16.

The MNK team lost their first match as they were beaten by a strong 3 Hunks team 36-20. At the same time the Swish Kebabs recorded their first win of the evening with a 18-12 result over the Cowboys.

The Windmills team of Tom Culbert, Darius Vaiciulis, Tommy Culbert and Courtney Frazer-Bates produced the upset of the night when they narrowly won 15-13 against the 3 Hunks side of Matt Hopkinson, Geoff Lowe and Sam Buckland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swish Kebabs team of Dino Edwards, Josh Williams and Jordan Valdes won 18-12 against the Cowboys team of Seb Kuzmicz, Gary Harrison, Raheem, and Dom Kuzmicz.

Closest match of the night saw the Windmills miss a contested three-pointer at the buzzer and lost 24-25 to team MNK, made up of Malachi Affonso, Kaneil Cornwell and Nathan.

The 3 Hunks team were given a scare against the college lads Cleveland Cavaliers side when the scores were locked at 10-10 after six minutes, but managed to pull away in the last four minutes to win 21-13. This was the best match for the Cavaliers team made up of Bodie, Dip, Kit and Harry

After the round robin matches the league table meant the play-offs lined teams up as follows, with the last three play-off matches of the evening decided the finishing positions: 5th/6th MNK 30-16 Cleveland Cavaliers; 3rd/4th Cowboys 18-15 Windmills; Final – 3 Hunks 24-14 Swish Kebabs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next tournament will be at Battle Sports Centre on Wednesday, August 13 from 7.30 to 10pm.

There are a maximum of six places available for teams, so If anyone wishes to enter a team of three or four players into this tournament, they should email Andy at [email protected]