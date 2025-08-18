Amid the raft of brilliant performances by individual sailors in Chichester Harbour Race Week 2025 there was one major surprise – the team result.

Chichester Yacht Club, fielding only six entries in total against host club Hayling Island SC’s 173, scored three bullets to take the team trophy with minimum points.

In all, there were 329 entries from 56 clubs for this year’s event, organised by Chichester Harbour Federation and run by more than 100 volunteers. They were spread between 17 events, with competing boats ranging from tiny Optimists to powerful RS Elite keelboats, and raced on four different courses.

Largest fleet was the RS 200s, with 41 boats, while RS Aero 5s, Fast and Medium Handicaps and Fast Asymmetric Handicap all hit the mid-20s.

Capsize: An RS 200 in trouble | Picture by Neil Shawcross

But it was in the very closely fought Slow Asymmetric Handicap fleet that CYC took the first of the three wins that ensured the club the team trophy. Jack Holden, sailing a Devoti D-One, won his first two races and secured overall top position with third place on Friday, though only on count-back against the equal-scoring RS400 of Andy and Allyson Jeffries (Eastbourne Sovereign SC). Emsworth SC couple Hugh and Helen Watson (RS500) were just one point behind.

Thomas Knight repeated his minimum-points 2024 victory, though this year sailing an ILCA4 rather than an RS Feva, and Race Week veteran Ian Barnett headed the Solo fleet with two wins and a second to complete the CYC team victory.

For the team trophy, clubs enter five competing boats, with the best three overall positions deciding the winners. Behind CYC came Emsworth SC, who also had a highly successful week. Mother and son Barbara and Henry Langford headed the 2000s with two firsts and a second, ahead of club mates Toby Greatorex and Sam Watson. Another family pairing, Simon and Jack Townsend, took second in their Osprey in the Medium Handicap, and completing the club line-up was John Derbyshire, second RS Aero 7.

Altogether, ESC entered a remarkable number of parent-and-son or husband-and-wife pairings, proving, said sailing secretary and Race Week mark boat volunteer Simon Langford, that “we’re one big happy family”.

Fast Asymmetric Handicap winner Dan Vincent (RNSA, Musto Skiff) | Picture: Neil Shawcross

Third team place went to Emsworth Slipper SC, headed by Mark Riddington, first RS Aero 6, while HISC – regular winners of the trophy – could do no better than fourth, its leading boat the top Fireball, sailed by David and Fiona Sayce. Bowmoor SC, whose members trailed 26 boats from their Cotswold lake to Hayling Island, were only a point behind.

HISC did, however, take the junior team trophy, ahead of ESC – whose leading boat was Oscar Robinson’s third-placed RS Tera.

Other Sussex competitors who did well were David Valentine (Emsworth Slipper SC), winner of the Hadron H2 and DZero event, where clubmate Tim Weeden was third. Also, Slipper’s Andrew Gould was second Fast Asymmetric in his Musto Skiff, Richard Sharp was third Finn and Thomas Kennedy third RS Aero 7.

West Wittering SC’s Kevan Watkins was third ILCA 6; Sue Manning (Dell Quay SC) took sixth in the large and competitive RS Aero 5 fleet; and Itchenor SC’s only competitors, Richard and Milly Bullock, had the same finish in the RS200s. From Felpham SC, Richard Bentley was runner-up RS Aero 6.

Finns racing off East Head | Picture by Neil Shawcross

While there were four days of glorious sunshine and a mixture of light and stronger winds, dangerously threatening thunder and lightning when Wednesday’s predicted breeze finally filled in put paid to racing that day.

But it was the happiest of events, as summed up by one young RS Feva sailor: “My crew and I had such fun. Thank you!” The organisers hope she and many more will return for Race Week 2026, 10 -14 August.

Full results and more information at chichesterharbourraceweek.sailevent.net