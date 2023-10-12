Harlem Eubank v Timo Schwarzkopf: When is the Brighton Centre showdown, how to get tickets and which TV channel?

- Brighton boxer Harlem Eubank will face tough German Timo Schwarzkopf at the Brighton Centre on November 10- He will be the first of his family to box in the city since his uncle Chris Eubank Senior defended his world title in 1991

Had things worked out differently, Harlem Eubank could easily be lining-up alongside Lewis Dunk and Solly March and enjoying Premier League and Europa League football with Brighton.

Eubank was a promising young talent within the Brighton academy and often shared a pitch with Dunk and March – both local lads who are now two of the most important players in Albion's history.

Eubank was a tricky winger with plenty of pace but was released by Brighton at the age 16. The football continued with a stint at Lewes but a career in professional sport was always in the blood – he's a Eubank after all.

Harlem Eubank talks to the media during the Harlem Eubank v Timo Schwarzkopf Press Conference

His father Simon was a former boxer and his uncle Chris was the WBO middleweight and super middleweight world champion and contested epic fights with the likes of Nigel Benn, Steve Collins and Joe Calzaghe.

Chris' son and Harlem's cousin Chris Eubank jr has also forged a successful career in the sport and last time out he produced a career-best performance to knock-out Liam Smith and set-up a lucrative and potentially explosive fight with Conor Benn – son of Nigel, who Chris senior beat back in the 90s.

Harlem, 29, is fiercely proud of the Eubank name but he also is keen create his own mark on the sport. His record now stands at 18 wins from 18 fights and his last victory was a sixth round triumph against Ishmael Ellis in Edinburgh. The next opponent is a step up in class and the tough German Timo Schwarzkopf is expected to provide a stern test for Eubank's homecoming fight at the Brighton Centre on November 10.

It's been more than 30 years since a Eubank headlined at Brighton when Chris senior won in bizarre circumstances in the 10th round during his world title defence against Canadian Dan Sherry in 1991.

Harlem is convinced now is the right time to step-up and feels he was destined to fight in Brighton. "This guy [Schwarzkopf] has operated at world level. He always comes to win the fight and he has never been stopped and is the biggest threat I have faced.

"It's a good test to come back to Brighton with and put on a show for the people of my city. I am 18-0 and it's time to push on. This is the type of fight that places me on the world scene. I want show what I have been learning and what I can do now."

Harlem added: “It really feels like destiny to be back at the Brighton centre. My uncle dethroned Benn and then defended his title on the February 2 1991 – and I was born on February 2, 1993. Three years later to the day! It was meant to be.

“There is pressure headlining in my own city but you have to embrace it. It is one of the most high pressure sports but I learn to embrace it and use it as fuel to put on a performance.”

Primetime boxing returning to the south coast is another sporting boost for the city currently enjoying Brighton and Hove Albion’s success. When Harlem was a young Seagull the club were struggling down in League One and the Brighton boxer is proud to see some of his old teammates now going toe-to-toe with the elite.

"Ten or 12 years ago I remember them playing at the Withdean. Their journey has been exceptional and to see players that I played with go from strength to strength is amazing. They are now a force in the Premier League.

"At that age my dream was to step on the field as a professional player but at 16 that all changed and boxing was my path and now I get to bring a different type of sport back to Brighton.

"When I was released from Brighton I needed something I could commit to on a professional level. I always had the attachment to combat sports and I felt like boxing was one of the real forms and now I get bring the headline fights to Brighton."

