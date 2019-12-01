Harlequins return in style with 81-0 victory

Following the international break, Harlequins returned to the Tyrrells Premier 15s in style after they thrashed Firwood Waterloo 81-0 at Surrey Sports Park.

Runners-up for the past two seasons, Quins continued their unbeaten streak with seven victories and seven bonus points to their name.

Davinia Catlin was one of the stars of the show for the home side and six minutes into the second half, she crossed the whitewash to complete her hat-trick.

Quins led 33-0 at the break but had too much power firepower in the second half and comprehensively beat Waterloo, who are still without a win this season.

In the battle at the top of the table, Saracens maintained pace with their London rivals after they recorded a 32-21 win away at Wasps.

Tries from Mackenzie Carson and Hannah Botterman gave Saracens a 17-6 lead at half time before Rocky Clark extended the advantage against her former club in the 55th minute.

Wasps pulled themselves within six points when Lizzie Goulden scored from a driving maul but Botterman crossed for her second of the game minutes later for Saracens to claim the bonus point.

Ten-try Gloucester-Hartpury secured their fifth of the win season and moved up into third place as they stormed to a 60-12 win over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.

Rachel Lund, Kelly Smith, Mia Venner, Ellena Perry and Ellie Underwood all dotted down in the first half for Gloucester-Hartpury.

Smith and Underwood both claimed their second tries after the break before DMP got themselves on the scoreboard as Liz Musgrove scored twice on her return from injury, but it wasn’t enough as Gloucester-Hartpury ran out convincing winners.

Rachael Woosey’s hat-trick in the final match of the day ensured Loughborough Lightning moved back into the top four as they inflicted a 34-0 defeat on Richmond.

Meanwhile, Worcester Warriors host Bristol Bears tomorrow at 2pm with the former looking for their first points of the season.