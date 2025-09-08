Harlequins take elite women's rugby to Horsham RFC

Harlequins Women are taking Premiership Women's Cup fixtures out to the community – and on Sunday, an estimated 1,500 fans basked in the early autumn sunshine and enjoyed a high-scoring game of top-class rugby.

In the friendly festival atmosphere the spectators were treated to a 38-22 win for Harlequins, in a match featuring three of Horsham’s alumni.

With the community game being at the heart of the growth of the sport, this was an opportunity to take elite-level rugby to community clubs, helping shine a light on the grassroots game.

Current first team players Jessie Spurrier and Katie Shillaker for Harlequins, and Scarlet Down for Ealing Trailfinders, are all products of Horsham Rugby Club and this is an opportunity to reach a new audience, showcase the pathway into the elite game and access women’s club rugby at the start of the 2025/26 season, the biggest yet.

Horsham's international stars reunite

Spurrier and Shillaker have gone on to international recognition with England Under 20s, with the latter also starring for the GB 7s team, whilst Down has featured for Scotland Under 18s.

Head of Harlequins Women’s Rugby, Andy Rhys Jones said: “We’re thrilled to be taking our home cup group stages fixtures on the road this season. Cobham and Horsham are two of our community clubs that are an important part of our Harlequins family.

"By taking these fixtures out into the community, we want to showcase the very best of the women’s elite game and reach a new group of fans ahead of the league campaign.

“There is an incredible buzz around the women’s game because of the Rugby World Cup and the community game is a crucial part of that. We’re excited to be playing our fixtures at Cobham and Horsham, and I have no doubt that this will solidify the ties between the Club and the community game.”

Katie Shillaker and Jessie Spurrier

It was another really well organised day at the club involving a legion of volunteers and bar staff.

Horsham Club Manager Glen Jones said: “It was a truly remarkable event where the Club was able to bring top class professional women’s rugby into heart of the community. To welcome back three ex-Horsham alumni to Coolhurst as well was hugely inspiring to all our young players that were watching.

"Against the backdrop of the Women’s World Cup, the event will be a great chapter in the club’s history and we look forward too working again with Harlequins in the not-too-distant future.”