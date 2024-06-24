Harriers in a Hurry at Heathfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunday, June 23, saw local running club Heathfield Runners stage their annual flagship race, The Heathfield Midsummers 10K.

Starting from Heathfield and Waldron Rugby luCb and heading through the pretty lanes of Waldron, 254 runners from across Sussex braved the warm June temperatures to take part in this undulating 10K road race which forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix league, a series of 12 races held from March through to November whereby local Sussex clubs compete against each other for individual and team awards.

Hailsham Harriers fielded the largest team turnout on the day with a record turnout of 34 runners. First Harrier home saw Chris Doherty take second place overall in a time of 36:57 with Aislinn Darvell storming over the line in 41:06, placing first female, whilst one of Hailsham’s newest members, Alice Denning, secured second place female overall in a time of 42:51.

Hailsham Harriers saw great performances from all their runners at the event with many running new course personal bests and scooping up various age category and team awards.

Hailsham Harriers ready to race at Heathfield.

Graham Purdye, Aislinn Darvell, Audrey Haddon, Maria Smith, Ros Daintree and Frances Delves placed first in their respective age categories and the top Ladies Team prize went to Aislinn Darvell, Alice Denning, Audrey Haddon, and Maria Smith.

Full results for Hailsham are as follows: Chris Doherty 36:57, Aislinn Darvell 41:06, Carl Barton 41:16, Alice Denning 42:51, Audrey Haddon 45:12, Adam Davies 45:38, Maria Smith 45:49, Graham Purdye 45:51, Mark Bassett 46:14, Mark Pope 46:41, Helen O’Sullivan 47:38, Chris Little 47:40, Ollie Paterson 47:52, Katy Reed 48:16, Tina Macenhill 49:13, Gary Smith 49:31, Tracy Erridge 49:52, Abi Morris 51:37, Vinny Thrower 53:54, Steph Bassett 54:19, Victoria Little 56:34, Shaun Wenster 57:02, Ros Daintree 59:31, Frances Delves 1:00:32, Sam Neame 1:01:27, Gemma Mulhern 1:01:29, Pete Daws 1:04:03, Kirstie Groves 1:04:18, Louisa Geer 1:05:04, Cathy Gilling 1:05:17, Darren Gillett 1:18:58, Maria Stanford 1:20:29, Roberto Proietti 1:24:27 and Anne Brandenbrug 1:31:07