Harriers ladies shine

By Jac Coolen Cross-Country

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Haywards Heath Harriers ladies’s teams had a sparkling start to the cross-country season at the Sussex Cross Country Relay Championships at Goodwood. This event hosted by the Chichester runners are held annually in September, the race consists of teams of three runners running four kilometre legs around an undulating course of woodlands, fields and hills.

Harriers had two teams entered in the veteran women 45 and veteran 55 age groups. The ladies ran superbly fending off strong opposition to secure bronze medals in both age groups. The V45 team finishing two minutes clear of the fourth placed team and the V55 ten minutes ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the men’s relays, Harrier, Stuart Rowen, was fastest V50,

Harriers at Goodwood: (L-R): Clare Kenwood, Jac Coolen, Kath Buckeridge, Kerry Bannister, Siobhan Amer and Rachael Overton.

The teams were (in order of the leg they ran)

V45 (bronze) Siobhan Amer 17:29, Kerry Bannister 19:03, Rachael Overton 16:22

V55 (bronze) Jacqueline Barnes 20:29, Katherine Buckeridge 21:21, Clare Kenward 20:06

In the mens’ relay the Harrier’s results were as follows:

Rachael Overton.

Senior Mens relay: HHH 10th 62.30 (Stuart Rowen (V50) 14:09; David Harper (V40) 17:56; George Anderson 15:18; Andy Stanier 15:07).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vet Men’s 40 relay race: HHH 4th 71:55. (Andy Dray 16:37; James Buckeridge (V60) 19:41; Bryan Tiller (V60) 18:30; Tim Hicks (V65) 17:07).

West Sussex Fun Run League

Haywards Heath Harriers have been working hard all year and are currently leading the league in the adult’s and the children’s competitions and are hoping to secure back-to-back league titles after last year’s victories. (More to come regarding the outcome in the next report!!)

Road Racing:

Barns Green

Green Half Marathon were:

9th Harvey Alcock 79:41 (pb); 11th Matthew Clark 80:36 (pb); 26th Matt King 83:15; 82nd Will Axell 94:17; 83rd Rachael

At the Barns Green Marathon on 28 September, being one of the Harrier’s championship races in the Bill Page competition, many Harriers taking part in this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Alcock and Rachael Overton leading the Harriers men and women home over the thirteen mile race.

Results at Barns

Overton 94:27 (pb); 135th Sam Atkin 98:47; 187th Siobhan Amer 1 hr 43:00; 226th Jayne Brewer 1 hr 45.04 (pb); 245thLindsey Blain 1 hr 47.06; 252nd Richard Caddy 1 hr 46.33; 370th Sarah King 1 hr 54.51 (pb).

Results of the Barns Green 10 km race:

30th Fraser Hagell 42:09; 111th Ian Tomkins 48:21; 148th Rebecca Hedges 48:29; 161st Pete Francis 49:38; 225th Glen Hedges 52:00; 481st Marion Hemsworth 60:47.

Results at Barns Green 5k race were:

47th Olivia Turton 24:17; 57th Sophie Turton 25:34; 79th Richard Jobling 27:44; 244th Michelle Robinson 43:23.

Other Harrier Results:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Smith also ran in the Yorkshire Marathon on Sunday 19 October. Robert also getting a thirty minute personal best in a super time of 2 hours 59 minutes and 26 seconds.

Michael Priest ran a personal best time in the Manchester Half Marathon on 12 October, running one hour 12 minutes and 25 seconds.

At the Hove Prom 10k race on Sunday 19 October, the Harriers had two runners in this race. Michael Priest finished in fourth place in 35 minutes and 11 second with Fraser Hagell in fifty-fifth place with 41:51.

Sean Duff ran in the Richmond Run-Fest Marathon on 14 September, finishing in 2 hours and 59 minutes and 32 seconds on a multi-terrain course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray Wilkinson ran his first marathon at the Baxter Loch Ness Marathon on September 28 finishing in 3 hours 49 minutes and 50 seconds.

Matt Clark ran in the Chicago Marathon on 12 October, finishing in 4333rd place in 2 hours 58 minutes and 43 seconds.