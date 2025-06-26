Hastings 7s Touch Rugby Tournament returns this August

By victoria collins
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 21:52 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 09:04 BST

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club is excited to announce the return of its popular Hastings 7s Touch Rugby Tournament this August – and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever!

This family-friendly event promises a fun-filled day of friendly but competitive touch rugby, alongside great food, drinks, music, and games for all ages. Whether you're playing or just coming along to soak up the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone.

Team registration is now open! To take part, message the club www.facebook.com/HastingsRugby and secure your spot.

Key details:

Players must be U15 or older

Each team must include at least three girls or boys, with two on the pitch at all times

Registration opens at 10am, and the day will wrap up around 6pm

Check out the Facebook page for further information and official game rules. Don’t miss your chance to be part of a great community day out!

