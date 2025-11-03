Hastings AC athletes go the distance in Valencia

Hastings AC team prepare to take on Valencia Half

Team spirit was high as members of Hastings Athletic Club and their partners travelled to Spain for a memorable weekend at the renowned Valencia Half Marathon.

Between exploring the city’s historic streets, enjoying its celebrated cuisine and supporting one another throughout race day, the trip proved to be a fine combination of camaraderie, sightseeing and athletic achievement.

The Hastings group produced a series of excellent performances on the famously fast course. Rhys Boorman led the team home, placing 285th in 1:12:05 after a determined and gutsy run.

He was closely followed by Michael Maxwell, who finished 305th in 1:12:26, improving on his PB set three weeks earlier at the Hastings Half Marathon and also cementing his place in the HAC senior men's all time top 10.

Grace Baker delivered one of the standout performances of the day, finishing 44th in 1:19:08 and breaking the Hastings AC senior women’s club record!

Several runners recorded personal bests, including Ross Horsman with 1:24:04 (239th M40) after expertly pacing his race, Jack Mabon with 1:27:04 (417th M35), and Holly Horsman, who achieved a significant improvement with 1:52:01 (251st F40) in her first half marathon since 2008.

John Simcox continued a busy season with a strong 1:33:06 (482nd M45), his fourth half marathon in five weeks, while Amy Rodway ran consistently to record 1:40:37 (77th F45).

Completing the team were Georgina Pike, who finished in 2:03:10 (555th F40) and is now targeting a sub-two-hour time, and Antonio Serrano, who crossed the line in 2:03:17 (824th M55).

It was a hugely successful weekend for the club, both on and off the course, reflecting the depth of talent and strong team spirit within Hastings AC. Further trips are already being planned for next year.

For more information about the club or to get involved, visit hastingsathleticclub.co.uk or follow @hastingsac on social media.