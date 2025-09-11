Hastings AC athletes shine in September sun!

By Ross Horsman
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 09:12 BST
Hastings AC produced a dominant display at The Battle Bonfire Boyes 10km on Sunday. Rhys Boorman (32:30) took the overall win whilst Grace Baker (37:28) won the female race, with Rosie Ferguson (42:16) finishing 2nd female on her 10km debut. There were age category wins for Amy Rodway FV45 (45:16) and Chris Brandt MV60 (43:13).

Other great performances included Colin White (38:50), Tom Hilder (43:26), John Simcox (43:32), Rob Ferguson (45:26), Grace Gurr (49:50), Gareth Purves (52:31), Amanda Greenhalgh (55:34), Frances Burnham (57:13) and Georgina Pike (57:33). The juniors also produced strong results in the junior race, well done all!

In half marathon news, James Mountford produced a personal best of 1:13:31 in The Big Half, London, finishing 6th in his age group and 64th overall out of over 17,000 runners.

Lucy and Gary Chatham took on the Great North Run. In a field of some 60,000 runners, Gary finished 996th with a personal best of 01:28:28 and Lucy finished 8099th in 01:51:17.

The endurance squad are now gearing up for the delayed Hastings Half Marathon and then an exciting club trip sees 12 club athletes taking on the Valencia Half Marathon.

