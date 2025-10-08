Hastings AC enjoy fantastic Hastings Half!
In the ladies’ race, defending champion, Grace Baker (27th and 2nd female), put in a sterling defence of her title with a strong run to finish in 01:20:59. Yolanda King (69th and 9th female) claimed a new personal best of 01:26:32. Sophie Markwick (102nd and 12th female) finished in 01:30:01. There were also personal bests for Sophie Ramsden (326th and 34th female) in 01:42:48, Grace Gurr (639th and 69th female) in 01:52:56 and Samantha Cadey (1085th and 167th female) in 02:03:47. Lucy Chatham (883rd and 114th female) completed her third race in 4 weeks finishing in 01:58:41 and Rosy Clements (1349th and 250th female) returned to HAC colours to finish in 02:11:00.
In the men’s race, 3 athletes finished in the top 5 - Rhys Boorman (2nd), finishing with a new course best of 01:11:31, followed by personal bests over the half marathon distance from both Michael Maxwell (4th) 01:13:20 and Jeremy Henwood (5th) in 01:13:27. Ben McCallion (8th) ran a course PB on his return to HAC with 01:15:44 followed by Chris Jones-Dunn (28th) in 01:21:01. Billy Vidler (43rd) also ran a PB in 01:23:13. Jack Madden (70th and 5th M45) 01:26:32, Mark Barham (81st and 12th M40) 01:27:57. Chris Brandt (139th and 2nd M60) claimed 2nd M60 with a fantastic 01:32:53. Jack Mabon (165th) 01:34:22, Tom Hilder (169th) 01:34:41. Lewis Betts (183rd and 3rd JM) ran a personal best of 01:35:10 and claimed 3rd Junior Male. Ethan Hodges (206th) 01:37:18, John Simcox (232nd) 01:38:56, Rob Ferguson (332nd) 01:43:12, Gareth Purves (814th) 01:57:01 and Razvan Chiorean (963rd) 01:59:03.
In the Hastings Half Mini-Run, HAC athletes claimed first place in both the girls’ and boys’ race! Tom Chaffin (1st) 06:18, Rosie Ferguson (3rd and 1st female) 07:33, Maria Serwus (10th and 5th female) 08:14, Felix Robinson (13th) 08:28, Isla Frere-Smith (18th and 6th female) 08:34, Rupert Thorn (21st) 08:43, Dewi Edwards (24th) 08:47, Jack Kelsey (27th) 08:48, Alfie Gofton (29th) 08:49, Bella Taylor (31st and 8th female) 08:51, Eleanor Newstead (33rd and 9th female) 08:51, Tadhg Pitts (40th) 09:01, Amira Tumi (41st and 12th female) 09:04, Faris Tumi (42nd) 09:07, Cecilia Cripps (47th and 14th female) 09:12, Martha Gofton (49th and 15th female) 09:13, Honor Cassleton-Elliott (50th and 16th female) 09:14, Edwin Chapman (52nd) 09:19, Rory Gofton (59th) 09:30, Issy Morgan (70th and 24th female) 09:39, Piper Hancock (76th & 25th female) 09:42, Anna Hamilton-Smith (77th & 26th female) 09:42, Jack Evans (84th) 09:49, Dylan Waterfall-Roberts (101st) 10:16, Carson Scott (104th) 10:19, Jesse Deeble (109th) 10:25, Olivia Marshall (117th and 37th female) 10:32, Vivienne Mannion (124th and 42nd female) 10:41, Rose Gadsden (130th and 47th female) 10:46, Arabella Harrison (146th and 55th female) 10:57, Alice Goring (167th and 64th female) 11:15, Darcy Clements (181st and 74th female) 11:43, Dominykas Bajoras (189th) 11:50, Annie Thompsett (195th and 80th female) 12:09, Ellie O’Connor (272nd and 130th female) 15:14 and Florence Preston (278th and 133rd female) 15:46. Well done all!
Many thanks to The Hastings Lions Club and Nice Work from everyone at Hastings AC for organising a truly memorable day. The atmosphere, sense of community and spirit of Hastings shone brightly and we can’t wait to do it all again in March!