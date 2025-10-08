Hastings AC enjoy fantastic Hastings Half!

The belated 2025 Hastings Half proved to be worth the wait in what was a wonderful day for the whole town. Hastings AC enjoyed fantastic results across all age groups, team morale was high and there was a real sense of camaraderie amongst not only teammates but also family and friends that were supporting athletes at all points on the course.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the ladies’ race, defending champion, Grace Baker (27th and 2nd female), put in a sterling defence of her title with a strong run to finish in 01:20:59. Yolanda King (69th and 9th female) claimed a new personal best of 01:26:32. Sophie Markwick (102nd and 12th female) finished in 01:30:01. There were also personal bests for Sophie Ramsden (326th and 34th female) in 01:42:48, Grace Gurr (639th and 69th female) in 01:52:56 and Samantha Cadey (1085th and 167th female) in 02:03:47. Lucy Chatham (883rd and 114th female) completed her third race in 4 weeks finishing in 01:58:41 and Rosy Clements (1349th and 250th female) returned to HAC colours to finish in 02:11:00.

In the men’s race, 3 athletes finished in the top 5 - Rhys Boorman (2nd), finishing with a new course best of 01:11:31, followed by personal bests over the half marathon distance from both Michael Maxwell (4th) 01:13:20 and Jeremy Henwood (5th) in 01:13:27. Ben McCallion (8th) ran a course PB on his return to HAC with 01:15:44 followed by Chris Jones-Dunn (28th) in 01:21:01. Billy Vidler (43rd) also ran a PB in 01:23:13. Jack Madden (70th and 5th M45) 01:26:32, Mark Barham (81st and 12th M40) 01:27:57. Chris Brandt (139th and 2nd M60) claimed 2nd M60 with a fantastic 01:32:53. Jack Mabon (165th) 01:34:22, Tom Hilder (169th) 01:34:41. Lewis Betts (183rd and 3rd JM) ran a personal best of 01:35:10 and claimed 3rd Junior Male. Ethan Hodges (206th) 01:37:18, John Simcox (232nd) 01:38:56, Rob Ferguson (332nd) 01:43:12, Gareth Purves (814th) 01:57:01 and Razvan Chiorean (963rd) 01:59:03.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Hastings Half Mini-Run, HAC athletes claimed first place in both the girls’ and boys’ race! Tom Chaffin (1st) 06:18, Rosie Ferguson (3rd and 1st female) 07:33, Maria Serwus (10th and 5th female) 08:14, Felix Robinson (13th) 08:28, Isla Frere-Smith (18th and 6th female) 08:34, Rupert Thorn (21st) 08:43, Dewi Edwards (24th) 08:47, Jack Kelsey (27th) 08:48, Alfie Gofton (29th) 08:49, Bella Taylor (31st and 8th female) 08:51, Eleanor Newstead (33rd and 9th female) 08:51, Tadhg Pitts (40th) 09:01, Amira Tumi (41st and 12th female) 09:04, Faris Tumi (42nd) 09:07, Cecilia Cripps (47th and 14th female) 09:12, Martha Gofton (49th and 15th female) 09:13, Honor Cassleton-Elliott (50th and 16th female) 09:14, Edwin Chapman (52nd) 09:19, Rory Gofton (59th) 09:30, Issy Morgan (70th and 24th female) 09:39, Piper Hancock (76th & 25th female) 09:42, Anna Hamilton-Smith (77th & 26th female) 09:42, Jack Evans (84th) 09:49, Dylan Waterfall-Roberts (101st) 10:16, Carson Scott (104th) 10:19, Jesse Deeble (109th) 10:25, Olivia Marshall (117th and 37th female) 10:32, Vivienne Mannion (124th and 42nd female) 10:41, Rose Gadsden (130th and 47th female) 10:46, Arabella Harrison (146th and 55th female) 10:57, Alice Goring (167th and 64th female) 11:15, Darcy Clements (181st and 74th female) 11:43, Dominykas Bajoras (189th) 11:50, Annie Thompsett (195th and 80th female) 12:09, Ellie O’Connor (272nd and 130th female) 15:14 and Florence Preston (278th and 133rd female) 15:46. Well done all!

Senior HAC runners

Many thanks to The Hastings Lions Club and Nice Work from everyone at Hastings AC for organising a truly memorable day. The atmosphere, sense of community and spirit of Hastings shone brightly and we can’t wait to do it all again in March!