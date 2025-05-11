Hastings AC juniors shine as hosts of first YDL match of the season

The club secured a strong sixth-place finish, ahead of Lewes and the combined team of Paddock Wood and Folkestone, marking a confident start to the season on home soil.

The U15 boys delivered notable performances, particularly in the field and middle-distance events. Cobey Buckley stood out with a superb second place in the javelin (22.63m) and a strong run in the 800m (2:26.0) PB, 4x300m relay and 4x100m relay.

Brother Caleb Buckley also impressed, placing fourth in the 1500m and contributing across hurdles, relays, and shot put. Newcomer Marlvin Mlalazi ran an impressive 300m for third place and added valuable points in the shot put and relay squads.

Jack Evans, Edwin Chapman, James French, and Willoughby Taylor all played critical roles across sprints, middle distance, and jumps, while the newly formed relay teams showed strong teamwork, placing fifth in the 4x100m and 4th in the 4x300m.

Among the U15 girls, Elizabeth Hutchinson stormed to a dominant first place finish in the 800m with a time of 2:22.5, backed up by Lucienne Simkiss-Day’s second place in the B string race. Cecilia Cripps played a crucial role in both sprints and field events, posting 35.8 in the 200m B, 4.45m in shot put (4th), and running in the 4x300m relay.

Maria Serwus and Isla Frere-Smith scored strongly in the 300m, long jump, and shot put, while Marcy Page contributed with a 30.1 in the 200m A and 4.09m in long jump. Alice Goring competed in multiple events, including the 100m, hurdles, and high jump. Amelia Ashdown also took part in the 1500m and javelin, showing great versatility.

The U13 girls’ squad Rising star Ivy Craig placed third in both the 75m (10.5) and javelin (13.40m), showing great promise. Eva Harwood ran a superb 800m A race (2:42.5) and also competed in the non-scoring sprint. Eleanor Newstead clocked 3:03.8 in the 800m B and contributed to field events and the relay.

Isabella Morgan gave an excellent effort with 3:16.2 in the 800m (non-scoring) and 2.76m in the B long jump, while Bella Taylor ran 4:46.7 in the 1200m and took on sprints and long jump. Martha Gofton finished third in the 1200m B (5:15.2), helping the team earn valuable points. The 4x100m relay team (Ivy, Eleanor, Bella, and Eva) finished a respectable fifth in 63.7.

In the U13 boys, William Cripps continued to show promise, claiming an excellent second place in the shot put (5.82m) and placing fourth in the high jump, while also competing in the 150m.

Club coaches praised the effort, attitude, and team spirit across all age groups. With many personal bests, new league debutants, and top-three finishes across the board, Hastings AC Juniors have laid a strong foundation for the rest of the YDL season. The future looks bright as this young squad continues to grow in strength and depth.

