Hastings AC Runners shine across the country on Marathon weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This weekend was a huge celebration of endurance, achievement, and club spirit as members from across our club took on a range of events up and down the country.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The headline event saw ten of our runners take on the challenge of the London Marathon, which turned out to be one of the hottest editions of the race in recent years.

Among the standout performances, Grace Baker finished an incredible 57th Female in a time of 2:49:27, while Coach Rhys Boorman ran a superb 2:33:19, securing 297th place overall. Although just shy of his personal best, it was a fantastic effort in tough conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making her marathon debut, Sophie Marwick clocked an impressive 3:00:31, placing 250th Female, while Zoe Habgood crossed the line in 3:16:07 and Amy Rodway finished strong in 3:33:54.

King of the Course - Junior ParkRun Success for Cobey

Chris Brandt completed the course in 3:29:30, with Gary Chatham following closely behind in 3:35:01. Chris Piper achieved a brilliant new personal best of 4:05:04, and Coach Julie Lovell rounded off the club’s London contingent with a determined run, finishing in 5:55:48.

Elsewhere, at the Manchester Marathon, BaggieRunner put in a great performance to finish in 3:35:08 and in the Boston Marathon James Mountford clocked a time of 2.32.50.

Meanwhile, at the scenic Rathfinny Estate 10k, Chloe LeFay, Jo Saxby and Mary Sanderson all represented the club superbly, with Mary securing first place in her age category with a time of 1:02:15, Chloe placing 8th in her age group and Jo 2nd in her age group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings Park Run saw Lucy Chatham finished 1st in her age category, Gareth Purves finished in 22:36.

More Marathon Success

Trail racing success came at the 1066 Trail Races in Icklesham, where Lewis Parsons stormed home first in the 8k race with an impressive time of 32:55.

Our juniors were also out in force this weekend.Dewi Edwards too part in Hastings Park Run clocking in at 24.35

Issy Morgan competed in the Mini London Marathon, covering 2.6k in 12:48, a brilliant achievement on such a big stage. Back closer to home, Cobey produced an outstanding run at the Battle Junior Parkrun, smashing his 2024 PB by 23 seconds and setting a new boys course record with a time of 7:16.

It’s been a weekend full of fantastic performances, new milestones, and inspiring stories. Congratulations to everyone who took part — we can’t wait to share even more updates next week!