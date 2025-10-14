Hastings ace shatters marathon PB in Chicago

James Mountford wielding his Chicago Marathon medal

Hastings AC stalwart James Mountford competed in the Chicago Marathon, coming fourth in his V40 age category and 124th out of 50,000 runners.

But the real shock was that, in his 41st year, Mountford recorded a finishing time of 2hr 27min 20sec, slashing over four minutes from his existing personal best.

Mountford has been a competitive runner for Hastings AC since he was 14 and has been trying to break the 2.30 barrier for over 10 years.

He now has his sights set on the Seville marathon next year and hopefully the London marathon – with a target of 2.25 now attainable.

Mountford moving well

His marathon time is one of the fastest ever by a Hastings AC athlete.

…

