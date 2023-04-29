Hastings and Bexhill beat Burgess Hill RFC 63-32 in a double header that counted as the Papa Johns Community Cup quarter-final and a Bob Rogers Cup tie, also in the last eight.

H&B fielded a strong squad and never looked like losing in ideal conditions.

In the opening exchanges the visitors presented difficulties with tough tackles and a solid defence; but H&B scored five first-half tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MoM Calvin Crosby-Clark opened the scoring with a fine forwards driving try from a 5m lineout, captain Steadman converted.

Hastings & Bexhill take on Burgess Hill | Pic: Peter Knight

The Hastings pack dominated the scrum and lineout where Jacob McDonagh, Mike Woodrow and Quin McManus all put in great performances. By half-time Maynard had scored a hat-trick, the third coming after a tremendous break from Harry Walker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crosby-Clark added another try and Bruce Steadman was successful with a conversion and a penalty, making it 32-10 at the interval.

The second half was largely a carbon copy of the first half and brought five more H&B tries.

The visitors did score four but these were when H&B had two players off the pitch for yellow cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Field scored two tries; Louis Sealy, Dan Suggitt and Crosby Clark added to the total and Steadman added two more conversions.