Hastings and Bexhill beat Burgess Hill to win two cup ties in one

Hastings and Bexhill beat Burgess Hill RFC 63-32 in a double header that counted as the Papa Johns Community Cup quarter-final and a Bob Rogers Cup tie, also in the last eight.

By Peter Knight
Published 29th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

H&B fielded a strong squad and never looked like losing in ideal conditions.

In the opening exchanges the visitors presented difficulties with tough tackles and a solid defence; but H&B scored five first-half tries.

MoM Calvin Crosby-Clark opened the scoring with a fine forwards driving try from a 5m lineout, captain Steadman converted.

Hastings & Bexhill take on Burgess Hill | Pic: Peter KnightHastings & Bexhill take on Burgess Hill | Pic: Peter Knight
Hastings & Bexhill take on Burgess Hill | Pic: Peter Knight

The Hastings pack dominated the scrum and lineout where Jacob McDonagh, Mike Woodrow and Quin McManus all put in great performances. By half-time Maynard had scored a hat-trick, the third coming after a tremendous break from Harry Walker.

Crosby-Clark added another try and Bruce Steadman was successful with a conversion and a penalty, making it 32-10 at the interval.

The second half was largely a carbon copy of the first half and brought five more H&B tries.

The visitors did score four but these were when H&B had two players off the pitch for yellow cards.

Joe Field scored two tries; Louis Sealy, Dan Suggitt and Crosby Clark added to the total and Steadman added two more conversions.

Today (April 29) Hastings & Bexhill travel to Vigo RFC for the Papa Johns semi. A visit to Horsham RFC for the Bob Rogers semi will follow.

