Hastings and Bexhill RFC’s first XI couldn’t stop the Canterbury Pilgrims making progress – while the H&B under-14s battled well for a friendly draw at Brighton.

H&B's first XV get stuck in at Canterbury | Picture: Peter Knight

Canterbury RFC II (Pilgrims) 51 Hastings and Bexhill 5

Hastings and Bexhill ended up well beaten when they travelled to Canterbury for a Counties two fixture played under floodlights.

Thankfully the heavy rain had stopped but the surface was very greasy and there was an end-to-end wind.

Hastings & Bexhill RFC's under-14s

None of these factors affected the result; truthfully speaking Canterbury were too good for H&B.

They were faster, stronger and better organised.

Their 1st XV play in National two and many of this team have played in the senior team and the others aspire to play for them.

Canterbury opened the scoring after only two minutes, and unfortunately Alex Nicholls was injured in attempting to stop the attack and had to leave the field with concussion.

Max Mowbray replaced him in the centre.

The second Canterbury score came as the result of an amazing grubber kick from the home22 by the outside centre. The Hastings defence were left flat-footed, the ball ran the length of the pich and was touched down under the posts.

H&B lost skipper Bruce Steadman with a knee injury after 20 minutes. His replacement was Josh Clarke, causing Coach Steve McManus into major reorganisation of his team. Sam Surridge took over at scrum half, Pillow was moved to wing forward and Maynard into the centre.

Calvin Crosby-Clark was sin-binned for a minor offence, but while he was off Canterbury scored three more tries making the half time score 31-0.

McManus rotated his squad, bringing Jack Hardy into the game and giving Joe Jenner a well earned breather before he came back with 20 minutes left for Pillow.

Canterbury increased the lead to 46-0. Hastings did not give up and competed for every ball and at a scrum in the opposition's 22 they won the ball, fed it out through the backs to winger Jake Stinson for a well-worked try. That lifted Hastings and they keenly contested the rest of the game, conceding one more try.

This week H&B host Park House (2pm, Ark Alexandra Academy William Parker Site).

Report by Peter Knight

Brighton U14s 19 Hastings & Bex U14s 19

A strong start to this friendly by Brighton found H&B 19-0 down midway through the first half before they rallied.

MoM William Roberts captained with aplomb and was ably assisted by scrum half, Finley Davies who made some important tackles.

Fly half Jonah Cowell put in an excellent tumbling kick which was chased and ripped by William Richardson, allowing H&B to progress.

Roberts and Rupert Shephard put H&B on Brighton’s 10m line and good pressure and anticipation by Cowell led to an interception and a stroll in under the posts for a try converted by Roberts. In the second half, Louis Turpin fed Davies for an unconverted try. And they drew level when Roberts set up full-back Ben Coulson for the third try, Roberts converting.