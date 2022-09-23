Hastings and Bexhill RFC face steep learning curve in new league

They are alongside some very useful teams and the 2nd XVs of senior clubs like Westcombe Park, Sevenoaks and Canterbury.

H&B travelled to Beckenham for their first league game against Old Dunstonians; a club well used to playing at this level. Hastings worked hard and for 90 per cent of the matched their larger and slicker opponents.

Coach Steve McManus gave 1st XV debuts to James Gardner at fly half and Matt Garvin at No8. Both made good contributions.

Hastings and Bexhill RFC in action against Old Dunstonians

ODs scored two good tries in the first half and led 12-3 at the interval. Skipper Bruce Steadman made a successful penalty kick to bring the visitors back into the contest.

For 25minutes in the second half H&B put the hosts under pressure but were unable to turn this into points. There were good performances from full back Harry Walker, Matt Stringer in the second row, Louis Sealy on the flank and Steadman at scrum half.

Chris Geary and Chris Pillow came off the bench for hard-working Joe Jenner and Joe Field. These replacements did not weaken H&Bs resolve and only stout defence prevented Hastings from narrowing the gap. ODs scored two more tries to clinch their bonus point win.