Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
6 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
18 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
18 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Hastings and Bexhill RFC’s hopes of reaching cup final ended by Vigo

Hastings & Bexhill's dreams of a Papa John’s Cup final at the Stonex Stadium were ended at Vigo, where they lost 45-22.

By Peter Knight
Published 5th May 2023, 12:00 BST

Fielding a strong squad H&B made a promising start to a semi-final played in excellent conditions in North Kent.

Vigo had twice beaten Hastings this season in the league; but after half an hour an upset looked on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Skipper Bruce Steadman opened the scoring with a penalty from 40m. Vigo hit back with two quick tries to make it 12-3. H&B lifted their game and from a 5m penalty Ben Davies charged the line to touch down and Steadman converted.

Most Popular
Hastings & Bexhill RFC in cup action at Vigo | Picture: Peter KnightHastings & Bexhill RFC in cup action at Vigo | Picture: Peter Knight
Hastings & Bexhill RFC in cup action at Vigo | Picture: Peter Knight

Maynard made a terrific break through the home defence, he whipped the ball outside to Matt Sheppard who scored a fantastic try. From the restart the ball was fed out to Charlie Glasper who crossed the line to give Steadman a straightforward conversion, making it 12-22. Vigo added a converted try to make the half time score 19-22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second half was a different story.

Vigo scored four more tries with three conversions. But H&B made their task easier by conceding too many penalties and two consecutive yellow cards.

For 20 minutes Hastings were playing one man down and the score rose to 38-22. Vigo completed the scoring as the ref blew the full-time whistle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hastings & Bexhill RFC in cup action at Vigo | Picture: Peter KnightHastings & Bexhill RFC in cup action at Vigo | Picture: Peter Knight
Hastings & Bexhill RFC in cup action at Vigo | Picture: Peter Knight

This was H&B's last game – the unfinished Bob Rogers Cup games will be played in August, before the 23-24 season starts.

Related topics:BexhillHastings