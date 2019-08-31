Hastings and Haywards Heath promoted to the Ppremier - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up

Hastings and Haywards Heath will play in the 1st Central Sussex League Premier Division next season after securing promotion on the final day of the season.

With the Premier Division all settled last week, eyes were all on Division 2. And the first result to come in was Lindfield (161-0) beating Goring (158 all out) which meant the latter were relegated to Division 3 West. Overseas Apoorv Wankahde hit an unbeaten century in the win.

The next game to finished was St James’s Montefiore (203-5) beating Bognor (202 all out) and all but ending Bognor’s promotion hopes. Harry Rollings hit 97 not out to see St James’s home.

Bognor’s defeat opened the door for Haywards Heath (241-7) and they took their chance against Chichester Priory Park (158). Johhny Phelps (100) Ben Van Rensberg (4-19) were the stars for Heath.

Hastings finished as champions after they enjoyed a three wicket win against Ifield. Prasansana Jayamanne hit 75 for Ifield while skipper Tom Gillespie hit 61 in the reply.

Goring’s defeat meant Burgess Hill (170 all out) were safe but they lost their game with Billingshurst (200 all out). Jordan Willoughby hit 85 and Connor McCarney took 4-36 for Hurst.

In the Premier, Michael Thornely hit 117 not out as relegated Horsham (250-5) finished on a high against Brighton (246 all out). Tim Jarvis (58) and Simon Hetherton (52 from 24 balls) batted well for Brighton.

Eastbourne (261-7) beat East Grinstead (347-7) in a game ended by rain. Will Adkin (85), Tom Haynes (50), Leo Cammish (64) and Ian Sturmer (70 from 39 balls) all batted well for Grinstead.

Henry Crocombe took 5-84 for Eastbourne. Oli Carter (83) and Ben Twine (71) batted well in the reply.

Three Bridges (164-3) secured third place by beating Preston Nomads (161 all out). Adam Jones took 4-23 for Bridges.

Middleton (209-5) finished fourth after beating relegated Mayfield (205 all out). Kaushal Silva hit 90 for Mayfield while Mahesh Rawat scored 80 not out in the reply.

Champions Roffey (129-5) finished the season unbeaten after securing victory against Cuckfield (127 all out).

Division 3 West: Broadwater 251-4 beat Ansty 182 all out; Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching 190 all out lost to Roffey 2nd XI 191-5; Pagham 202 all out lost to Worthing 247-9; Steyning 245-6 beat ; West Chiltington & Thakeham 160 all out; Stirlands 295-8 lost to Findon 296-8. Highlights: Benn Challen 117 not out and 4-25 for Broadwater; Alex Collins 4-23 for Roffey.PROMOTED Roffey. RELEGATED Steyning and Stirlands.

DIVISION 3 EAST Eastbourne 2nd XI 136 all out beat Bexhill 95 all out; Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 219-2 beat Rye 218-9; Preston Nomads 2nd XI 234-6 beat Portslade CC - 1st XI 84 all out; Seaford 202-3 beat Rottingdean 200-7. Highlights: Byron Smith 4-36 and Shawn Johnson 4-24 for Bexhill; Jonathan Meardon 4-10 for Eastbourne; Adam Page 4-37 and Sujith Perera 110 not out for Hastings; Danial Ibrahim 92 for Preston Nomads. PROMOTED Preston Nomads. RELEGATED Hastings and St Leonards 2nd XI and Rottingdean.